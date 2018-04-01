The Sun News
Odukpani New Netim COMMUNITIES

Communal clash claims 5 in Cross River communities

— 1st April 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar

Five persons have been reportedly killed in a renewed clashes between Odukpani Qua clan and New Netim communities in Odukpani Local government Area of Cross River State.

While three were gunned down on Good Friday, another two were allegedly killed at the weekend following a surprise attack by some unknown gunmen.

Daily Sun investigations revealed that the two communities have been in conflict over the issue of who are aborigines, even as the New Netim people have lived together for over one hundred years.

It was learnt that, besides the land in dispute, the New Netim have been engaged in a protracted leadership tussle over who becomes the village head.

The clash reached a climax when both communities went into full conflict in 2016, leading to loss of lives and destruction of schools and the entire village of New Netim razed down.

Subsequently, the people were sacked from their ancestral village and said to be living in nearby communities of Akamkpa, Biase and Calabar Municipal.

The recent hostilities are said to have been caused when some heavily armed men allegedly invaded the Odukpani Qua clan community and unleashed mayhem on the people, with three persons killed and many others injured.

A witness, Sunday Okon, said the hoodlums invaded the community about 10:00 a.m. on Friday in three buses carrying a Deeper Life Bible Church banner in front to divert attention, the church having had its Easter convention in the area during the attack.

According to Okon, the attackers arrived at about 10 p.m. and shot sporadically, leaving three persons dead with several scampering for safety while others remained indoors.

He said the surprise attack lasted for about 70 minutes and the invaders drove away from the settlement through the highway to the Odukpani junction, with nobody accosting them.

Another witness, Asuquo Nyong, said some armed policemen and soldiers have been drafted to the Odukpani Qua clan community but that two more persons were allegedly killed in their farms along the highway by unknown gunmen.

The incident has sent shocks through the village.

Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, could not be reached. But police sources said they have not received an official report with regard to number of casualties.

