Oluwatobiloba AMUSAN

Commonwealth Games: Amusan advances to 100m H final

— 12th April 2018

NAN

Oluwatobiloba Amusan, a 100m hurdler representing Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Thursday, advanced to the final with 12.73seconds while her compatriot, Grace Ayemoba clinched fifth position.

Amusan, who competed in lane two of Heat one, was the only athlete to clock a sub 12 in the heat.

Brianna Beahan of Australia came second with 13.02seconds, Jamaica’s Meagan Simmonds returned third with 13.17seconds.

Alicia Barrett of England came fourth with13.19 seconds while Cyprus’s Natalia Christofi came fifth with 13.66seconds.

In Heat 2, Jamaica’s Danielle Williams came first by clocking 12.69seconds, her compatriot Yanique Thompson returned with 12:95 seconds, thereby qualifying for the final.

Tiffany Porter of England came third with 12.99seconds, Australia’s Michelle Jenneke came fourth with 12.99seconds and Nigeria’s

Ayemoba came fifth with 13.59seconds.

The final is scheduled to take place Friday at the Carrara Stadium, with Amusan competing in lane seven.

The competition is scheduled to end on April 15.

OPEYEMI

Opeyemi Bamidele picks nomination form for Ekiti guber

— 12th April 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Former Lagos State Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Social Development and Labour Party governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Honourable Opeyemi Bamidele, yesterday picked the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaration of interest and nomination form to contest the May 5 party primary for Ekiti governorship election. Speaking with newsmen at the party secretariat…

  • Nigerian ENGINEERS village infrastructure

    Nigerian Engineers earmark N2 billion to develop village infrastructure

    — 12th April 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) on Wednesday said it had earmarked N2 billion for its Community Engineering Project (CEP) aimed at developing infrastructure of selected villages in the country. The President of the society, Mr Adekunle Mokuolu, disclosed this at the closing of the Silver Jubilee of its Ikeja branch, Lagos. Mokuolu said the…

  • TROOPS rescues 33 Boko Haram FAMILY members

    BREAKING: Troops rescue 33 Boko Haram family members

    — 12th April 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Nigerian military says its troops rescued 33 Boko Haram family members, including wives and children, during an operation in northeast Borno State. The operation conducted on Wednesday by military troops of counterinsurgency Operation LAFIYA DOLE at Jaje was done in conjunction with hunters and vigilantes, Army Spokesman Brig Gen. Texas Chukwu said in…

  • Kaduna

    Kaduna: El-Rufai engages 17,000 monarchs to tackle insecurity

    — 12th April 2018

    Noah Ebije,  Kaduna. Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai, has engaged the services of 17,000 village heads, to assist the state government in tackling insecurity as well as mobilise to their subjects to immunise their children against child killer diseases. Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Professor Kabir…

  • Buhari

    Buhari’s bumpy road to 2019

    — 12th April 2018

    Ismail Omipidan “A true leader always keeps an element of surprise up his sleeves, which others cannot grasp but which keeps his public excited and breathless.” The above quote from Charles de Gaulle, appears apt in describing what transpired at the Monday’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), where…

