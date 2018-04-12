Commonwealth Games: Amusan advances to 100m H final

NAN

Oluwatobiloba Amusan, a 100m hurdler representing Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Thursday, advanced to the final with 12.73seconds while her compatriot, Grace Ayemoba clinched fifth position.

Amusan, who competed in lane two of Heat one, was the only athlete to clock a sub 12 in the heat.

Brianna Beahan of Australia came second with 13.02seconds, Jamaica’s Meagan Simmonds returned third with 13.17seconds.

Alicia Barrett of England came fourth with13.19 seconds while Cyprus’s Natalia Christofi came fifth with 13.66seconds.

In Heat 2, Jamaica’s Danielle Williams came first by clocking 12.69seconds, her compatriot Yanique Thompson returned with 12:95 seconds, thereby qualifying for the final.

Tiffany Porter of England came third with 12.99seconds, Australia’s Michelle Jenneke came fourth with 12.99seconds and Nigeria’s

Ayemoba came fifth with 13.59seconds.

The final is scheduled to take place Friday at the Carrara Stadium, with Amusan competing in lane seven.

The competition is scheduled to end on April 15.