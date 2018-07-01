Common things that trigger heart attack

Sex

Like many forms of exercise, sexual activity has been linked to an increase in heart attack risk. But it’s a very small one, especially if you’re physically fit and in good health. For most people, sex can and should be an important – and healthy – part of life. But talk to your doctor if you have concerns.

Spectator sports

Playing sports can possibly trigger a heart attack – and watching them can, too. In 2006, heart attacks in Germany spiked during the national team’s World Cup soccer games. And after the 1980 Super Bowl, fatal heart attacks were up in Los Angeles after the Rams lost. But they were down after the 1984 Super Bowl, when the L.A. Raiders won.

Again, on September 12, 2009, at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, the Imo State capital, a staunch fan of Heartland Football Club, (name withheld by us) suffered heart attack when the club scored a goal just before the end of the match. The tension-soaked match between the beloved home team and T.P Mazembe Club was so important for Heartland FC as a loss would have knocked it out of the chase for the continental trophy.To make matters worse, TP Mazembe scored first early in the match, thus cancelling the away goal scored against it by Heartland in the first encounter. So Heartland fans were on edge as their team fought hard to forestall more goals by the hard-fighting Mazembe team. So when Heartland scored at the last minute and thereby knocked out the opponents on points aggregate, the fan screamed “goooaaal…”, then he slumped. It took more than 30 minutes to get him out of the overcrowded stadium and another 45 minutes or more before doctors at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri could attend to him. By then he was already in coma. He died three days later.

Alcohol

A drink a day seems to help protect your heart against disease, but heavy drinking may do just the opposite. Over time, that can raise your blood pressure, increase certain kinds of bad cholesterol, and lead to weight gain – all of which can hurt your heart. There also can be short-term consequences: A single night of binge drinking can raise your risk of heart attack over the next week, according to one study.