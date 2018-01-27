Common ejaculation problems in men

Sex is one of the most pleasurable acts of mankind, that brings satisfaction to partners involved in the act. Under normal circumstances, sex should last for some time before you experience orgasm.

During orgasm, a man ejaculates with evidence of sperm which is expelled through his penis, this makes him experience immense level of sensation and satisfaction.

Unfortunately, not every man experiences normal erection and ejaculation. Many issues can affect a man’s erection and ejaculatory control and function. This may lead to numerous problems in the man’s life, especially his sex life.

This in turn affects his relationship with his partner, because when he ejaculates too quickly, he leaves his partner unsatisfied.

Out of numerous ejaculatory dysfunctions let’s dwell more on these four, which include: premature ejaculation, delayed ejaculation, inhibited ejaculation and retrograde ejaculation.

Premature ejaculation is the most commonly experienced ejaculatory issue in men. It causes men to ejaculate quickly within a minute or two after sexual penetration with a partner. Some men experience premature ejaculation occasionally, while others experience it more frequently.

You may think yourself a stallion because you can thrust a woman for an hour. You can even take on two, three or even four women at a time, and make them all orgasm and still remain standing, but unfortunately you are most likely suffering from delayed ejaculation, which is a condition where a man takes a significant amount of time before he is able to ejaculate.

This is a problem, because his partner will have to provide him with continued sexual stimulation until he ejaculates, if not, he’s most likely left unsatisfied and still fully erect.

The use of some recreational drugs, psychological issues, excessive alcohol intake and damage to certain nerves within the man’s body can cause delayed ejaculation.

Between premature and delayed ejaculation, inhibited ejaculation may be the most unpleasant to suffer from. It means a man is unable to visibly ejaculate during sexual intercourse.

The man may still be able to experience satisfactory sensation, but not the muscle contractions and other processes that occur when he ejaculates. Even with continued stimulation by himself or his sexual partner, ejaculation seems like an impossible goal to reach.

While inhibited ejaculation is usually thought to be closely connected to delayed ejaculation, the two also share very similar causes and risk factors.

In some men, inhibited ejaculation may become a serious long-term problem, while other men are still able to ejaculate and have an orgasm from time-to-time.

In retrograde ejaculation, a man may reach orgasm without any delays and also not too soon after penetration, but, the problem lies with the part of the body where semen is expelled from.

Normally, when a man ejaculates, sperm is pushed out the head of his penis. When a man suffers from retrograde ejaculation he finds that when he reaches orgasm and ejaculates, he may experience all the emotions that comes with ejaculation, but no sperm is expelled from the tip of his penis.

When a man ejaculates normally, a muscle known as Sphincter contracts to avoid the semen from entering the bladder. This muscle can contract and relax, depending on the action that is needed from it.

With retrograde ejaculation, however, this muscle does not contract properly for some reason, which then leads to the sperm entering the man’s bladder instead of being expelled through the tip of his penis.

Possible causes of erectile dysfunction

Excess production of Thyroid hormones into the blood, low testosterone level, psychological problems such as stress, performance anxiety, hypersensitivity of the penis skin which causes some men to experience a higher level of sensation on their penis during sex, which may lead to ejaculating quickly after penetrating their partner sexually.

Diagnosis and treatment

To get a proper diagnosis and adequate treatment for your ejaculation problem, you should first see a professional health care provider who will conduct a thorough physical and mental examination on you.

The healthcare provider will ask you about the symptoms you may be experiencing and take a look at your sexual as well as medical history.

Certain tests may be conducted in order to determine whether there is a medical related cause behind your ejaculation problem.

Such tests may take a look at your thyroid hormones level, as well as testosterone level in your blood circulatory system.

This can help the healthcare provider determine if hyperthyroidism or men menopause also known as andropause is to blame for the symptoms you are experiencing.

You may also be referred to a psychologist or sex therapist for a mental examination to find out if it is more psychological than physiological. This is to help the healthcare professional come up with the most appropriate treatment plan to help you overcome the symptoms you are experiencing.

Each type of ejaculatory dysfunction causes a man to experience different symptoms, and is often caused by particular factors that may differ from one dysfunction to another.

It is important for you to realize that it is possible to obtain treatment. There are numerous pharmaceutical approaches available to help relieve the symptoms of your ejaculatory disorders, as well as many alternative remedies that can be utilized and most of these treatment options are able to restore optimal ejaculatory function, thereby alleviating the problem.

So, talk to the right persons with good knowledge on the possible cause and cure for your problem, see a doctor today.