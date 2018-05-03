The Sun News
Home / World News / I’m committed to denuclearisation, says Kim Jong-un
DENUCLEARISATION - KIM JONG-UN

I’m committed to denuclearisation, says Kim Jong-un

— 3rd May 2018

NAN

North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, told visiting Chinese diplomat, on Thursday, that he was committed to denuclearisation, China’s foreign ministry said.

The ministry said the Korean leader’s comment followed diplomatic efforts to bring lasting peace to the Korean peninsula.

China is North Korea’s most important economic and diplomatic supporter in spite of its anger at North Korea’ repeated nuclear and missile tests, and its support for strong UN sanctions against the North.

However, China also welcomed moves by North Korea to improve ties with South Korea and the U.S.

China’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, is visiting North Korea following recent historic meeting between South Korean President, Moon Jae-in and the North’s Kim Jong-un, when both pledged to improve ties.

The North surprised the world several days before the summit by declaring it would dismantle its nuclear test site to “transparently guarantee” its dramatic commitment to stop all nuclear and missile tests.

Meeting in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, Kim told Wang that recent positive changes on the peninsula were beneficial to a peaceful resolution, China’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Kim Jong-un said achieving the denuclearisation of the peninsula is the firm position of the North Korean side,” the ministry said.

Wang told Kim that North Korea had seized the day and made a decisive decision, bringing positive changes.

“Last week’s summit talks between the leaders of the two Koreans had brought about an opportunity for a political resolution.

“China supported an end to the state of war on the peninsula, North Korea’s shift to economic development and the resolution of North Korea’s legitimate security concerns during the denuclearisation process.

“China is willing to maintain communication with North Korea on this and increase coordination,’’ Wang stressed.

Wang also met North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.

 

