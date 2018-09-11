– The Sun News
AbdulLateef

Commissioner wins Lagos man of the year award

— 11th September 2018

NAN

The Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, on Tuesday, expressed gratitude to God, as he emerged the winner of the 2018 Lagos Man of the Year award.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, said the award confirmed that AbdulLateef, indeed deserved the award.

The statement said that he had a lot of passion for peaceful coexistence among all ethnic and religious groups in Lagos.

“He pursues peace with zeal and determination while focusing on the development and progress of Lagosians and individual Nigerians,” it said.

The statement said that AbdulLateef was grateful to all supporters and well- wishers in Lagos and Nigeria in general , as well as supporters worldwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he won the contest by polling 41, 415 votes of the 53, 893 of the total valid votes cast.

The contest was organised and collated by the Centre for Policy Development and Political Studies.

The statement said the outcome of the 2018 edition was unprecedented, as the highest number of participants before was 16, 181 in 2017, which was won by Dr Adebola Akindele with 3, 324 votes.

It said that a former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire, won the award in 2009 with 6, 325 votes, the highest scored by an individual nominee before 2018.

The statement added that the voting, which was done by SMS began at 7 a.m. on Sept. 3 and closed at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 9.

