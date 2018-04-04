… Commiserates with Sunmonus

• Life’s vanity –Pastor Tunde Bakare

Chukwudi Nweje

Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, in continuation of his peace advocacy tour of the South West, yesterday, commiserated with the family of the former managing director of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria, Mr. Mutiu Sunmon, on the first anniversary thanksgiving/remembrance service of his wife, Olufunke, who died on April 3, 2017.

At a thanksgiving service at the Ikoyi cemetery in Lagos, Kalu extolled the virtues of the late Olufunke, and prayed God to continue to give the family the courage and fortitude to bear the irreplaceable lose.

In his sermon, founder and senior pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, who also described Olufunke as a simple and dedicated woman, urged the family and well-wishers at the thanksgiving service to strive to do good as every earthly possession is vanity.

Bakare said everyone would one day give account of his life on earth, and noted that it is important that people live a straight forward life so as not to be found wanting when they die.

One of the daughters of the deceased, in her tribute, described her as a dedicated mother and a God-fearing woman, “who lived her life pleasing God.

She added that her mother taught them to be strong.

A brother-in-law of the deceased, Colonel S. A. Sunmonu (retd), described her as “a simple and dedicated woman who left an impression on everyone she came in contact with.”

A letter of appreciation, signed by the husband, Mutiu, on behalf of the family, thanked well-wishers who attended the service.

“Your presence, today (yesterday), reminds us of how much people loved Funke and were prepared to celebrate her life with us.”