Home / National / Come back to PDP, Lamido begs Saraki, Kwankwaso, Tambuwal, others‎

Come back to PDP, Lamido begs Saraki, Kwankwaso, Tambuwal, others‎

— 26th November 2017

…It’s a shame they couldn’t keep Atiku, Lamido tells APC

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Former Jigawa Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido has pleaded with the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, Sokoto state governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, Aliyu Wammako, Kwara state governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Attahiru Bafarawa to quickly come back to their former political party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) so as to reclaim victory come 2019.

‎Alhaji Sule Lamido also lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their inability to keep former vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the fold despite claims of perfections that their party would perform better than the PDP.

Alhaji Sule Lamido said this while speaking to a mammoth cowd that gathered yesterday for the inauguration of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) office in Ringim local government of Jigawa state..

Lamido, who was overwhelmed by the massive turnout of supporters that thronged the venue also pleaded with‎ the former PDP leaders that defected to the APC to as a matter of urgency come back home to the party that made them everything they are today.

“I’m begging Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso, Wammako, Baffarawa, Masari, Abdulfatah and all those that left us to join this party of dreamers and fake people to come back to PDP, the party that made you politically relevant and made you what you are today as ‎a leader by your own rights”, he stated.

He said, “we had known that sooner or later this would happen, because it is an amalgamation of strange bed fellows that formed the APC that people like Atiku felt he could support its course, yet today they have betrayed him and they will all betray you if you don’t leave them”, he declared.

‎”It is unfortunate that the APC that comprises of those seen to be as ‘saints’ could be classified by Atiku Abubakar as a symbole of poverty, betrayal, disrespectful and a dungeon of hell”. Adding that, ” if Atiku would quit this party it would be morally wrong for any Nigerian to continue to patronise the APC”, he claimed.

“I’ve said it again and again that my movement is devouid of pride and lies, it is the will of the almighty Allah that is propelling the people to love and support me nd that is how I am, love me or hate me it is up to you‎ because those showing their genuine affection for me are real and not fake”, he boasted.

He said, “the APC is a composition of fraudsters ‎that usurp God’s work of passing judgment on Nigerians, Nigerians, even recently sent me to Kiyawa prison ‎t‎o shut my mouth, I’m what I am, I am the will of God that can never be shut down by any mortal”, he declared.

‎Lamido declared that the commissioning of the new PDP office in Ringim is an reply to some critics that claimed that the party is dead in the state while urging other local government units to replicate the feat in their areas.

 

