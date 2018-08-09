Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity

I am a priestess of Sango and all my grand parents are Sango priests.

“I have been doing this since I was about one and a half year old. When I grew up I nearly left the worship of Sango. When I wasn’t doing this, I was having problems. I suffered for several years. But since I returned to this tradition and worshipping the deities, things had turned round for good for me.

“It has been 28 years now and I have been doing very well. We are the true believers. We have unity. You can see that we used only one calabash to drink water. I do not think the people of other religions can be this united.

“Let us go back to our traditions, the foreign religions should not make us abandon our religion. Many of our people have problems because they abandon their traditions.”

Another devotee, Sangokeyede Akinade, the Baba Osa, (custodian of deities), said: “l used to be a Christian, attending church vigils and praying fervently because I had problems. But later I was called into worshipping the deities.

“I had serious problem with my business before I began this practice. But those problems have disappeared now that I have been worshipping the deities. This shows that this is my way.

“I advise our people not to see us as ignorant people who don’t know anything. We know what we are doing. That you are into some foreign religion doesn’t stop you from observing your traditions because everything comes back to God.

“lsese, that is our traditional practice, is what we met and which our forbears left behind for us. It is a tradition that should be continued.”

Ifagbemiga Balogun, is another young priest. He holds the traditional title of Balogun Olorisa (head of the warriors of the deity): “I am in charge of the shrine of the Obaleye group. Whenever we want to observe the Obatala festival. We choose a market day, which usually falls on a Wednesday of the seventh month.

“This is what we do that makes our life meaningful. I advise all people to go back to traditional religion. Observing your tradition will take care of many challenges in life. And doing this does not stop you from doing other religion.”

Adenike Akinwale, 38, is the daughter of Obaleye, she has the traditional title of Oba Binrin Efun Agbaye (head of the women devoted to Obatala). She claimed to be an evangelist in a church in Ibadan before a cleric told her to go and follow her mother’s traditional ways in order to find meaning for her existence:

“I am a priestess of Obatala. We are here celebrating Obatala festival. I am the head of all the women who serve Obatala. We are all worshipping God here. I was born in Ido-Ile and l am from Ogua lineage. My mother’s place is Elu, a royal family in this town.

“I was born into a Christian home but from our origin, traditional religion has been there. I was a big member of a popular church in Ibadan. It was even my pastor who called me one day and told me to go and join my mother in her traditional ways.

“Truth is that many of those who profess to be Cherubim and Seraphim and Celestial Church members are actually worshippers of Osun, Sango, Oya and other deities. They merely use the church thing as cover. We are not here to expose anybody, as we know we are all worshipping God.

“Obatala is also called Baba Arugbo, (old man). He is a favourite of the Almighty who moulds human body. The only power he doesn’t have is to give life to human beings but he has powers to decide what shape, or destiny a man would have.