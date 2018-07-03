Colombia gets Rodriguez boost

James Rodriguez’s injury is not serious and he could be fit to face England in the last-16 of the World Cup, says Colombia manager Jose Pekerman.

The 26-year-old suffered a calf injury in the final group match against Senegal last week leading to doubt over his involvement in the game against England in Moscow on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the last-16 clash, Pekerman said: “We had good news after his medical tests. After his MRI (scan) we knew that he doesn’t have a serious injury.

“We still have one-and-a-half days to see how he feels, and as always we hope that he will be able to play in the following games.”