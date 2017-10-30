The Sun News
Latest
30th October 2017 - Cologne ordered to pay compensation to Arsenal
30th October 2017 - Monkey Pox: Bayelsa govt. allays fears of fresh outbreak
30th October 2017 - Buhari, Tinubu in private meeting
30th October 2017 - Monarch condemns calls for cancellation of DISCOs’ contracts
30th October 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke, appoints Mustapha new SGF
30th October 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari, Tinubu in closed door meeting
30th October 2017 - Budget: Executive arm still suffers military hangover
30th October 2017 - Edo Assembly approves reduction of 2017 budget
30th October 2017 - Ex-Kebbi CJ clears Judges of corruption
30th October 2017 - Ekiti NMA seeks improved infrastructure in teaching hospital
Home / Sports / Cologne ordered to pay compensation to Arsenal

Cologne ordered to pay compensation to Arsenal

— 30th October 2017

German Bundesliga club Cologne have been ordered to pay compensation to English Premier League club Arsenal over damage caused by their supporters during their Europa League match in London last month.

UEFA, European football’s ruling body, said on Monday it has also imposed a one-match away supporter travel ban, suspended for two years, on Cologne in the event of further disturbances.

The German club, which were further fined 60,000 euros (about £52,791), were being punished for the behaviour of their fans at the Emirates.

Cologne were issued with 3,000 tickets but about 20,000 of their supporters descended on the stadium, delaying the match kick-off by an hour.

Also, Portuguese club Braga have been hit with a partial stadium closure for their next Europa League home match against Hoffenheim.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found the club guilty of racist behaviour and improper conduct of officials during the 2-0 home defeat by Ludogorets this month.

Braga were also fined 15,000 euros for a late kick-off infringement and their manager Abel Ferreira will serve a touchline ban when they visit Ludogorets on Thursday.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Monkey Pox: Bayelsa govt. allays fears of fresh outbreak

— 30th October 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has dismissed as ‘unfounded’ reports of fresh outbreak of Monkey Pox in the state. The state government reiterated its declaration that it has curtailed the spread of the virus in the state as there are no fresh cases. Fears had heightened over the weekend when results released…

  • Buhari, Tinubu in private meeting

    — 30th October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, APC leader is right now in a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the president’s office,Abuja Tinubu walked into the Preesidential Villa at 3:28pm shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari met with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of House Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum…

  • Monarch condemns calls for cancellation of DISCOs’ contracts

    — 30th October 2017

    … Seeks public understanding with Fashola Oluwo of Iwo, Osun State, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi, has decried calls for the cancellation of existing electricity distribution contracts in the country, warning that such a move would be retrogressive. The first class monarch, who spoke after a visit to the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde…

  • BREAKING: Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke, appoints Mustapha new SGF

    — 30th October 2017

    At long last, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack of suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ayo Oke. In the place of Lawal, the president has appointed Mr Boss Mustapha as the new SGF. Special Adviser to the President…

  • BREAKING: Buhari, Tinubu in closed door meeting

    — 30th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Asiwaju Bola Tinubu worked into the Presidential Villa at 3:28pm shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari met with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of House Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari and National Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun. Miracle fruit…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share