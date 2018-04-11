The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - Collusion allegation: Danjuma indicted Buhari, not military –Nyiam
11th April 2018 - Report on Buhari’s one-term presidency a misquote –Adesina
11th April 2018 - Army bars soldiers from attending church, mosque outside barracks
11th April 2018 - Ekweremadu moves to stop temporary forfeiture of 22 houses to FG
11th April 2018 - Benue: Defend yourselves with stones, Ortom tells IDPs
11th April 2018 - Yetunde Agboola 08132741878
11th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Secondus alleges plot to rig poll
11th April 2018 - Ripples over Buhari’s 2nd term bid
11th April 2018 - Uyo church collapse: Commission of Inquiry indicts Pastor Weeks
11th April 2018 - FG playing politics with national security –Wike
Home / Cover / National / Collusion allegation: Danjuma indicted Buhari, not military –Nyiam
Danjuma

Collusion allegation: Danjuma indicted Buhari, not military –Nyiam

— 11th April 2018

•Waku, Okunrounmu back Nyiam

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja 

As the Nigerian Army investigates allegations  by former chief of army staff, General Theophilus Danjuma, that soldiers are colluding with herdsmen to cause havoc across the country, mastermind of the April 21, 1990, failed coup, Col Tony Nyiam  (retd), has said the former general’s  outburst was a direct indictment of President Muhammadu Buhari rather than the country’s Armed Forces.

Nyiam said Danjuma’s allegations did not indict the corporate establishment of the armed forces. 

He disclosed this to Daily Sun in Abuja, yesterday, during the public presentation of ‘M.T. Mbu: Dignity in Service,’ an autobiography of Dr. Matthew Mbu, a former minister of Foreign Affairs, published posthumously by the Executive Chairman of  Safari Books Limited, Chief Joop Berkhout.

Said Nyiam: “What he was rather saying was that he was indicting the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Why do I say so? Because, as it appeared, the armed forces is being used to promote and defend the interest of President Muhammadu Buhari’s kinsfolks’ interest.”

Last month, Danjuma, also a former minister of Defence during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, had, at the maiden convocation/10th anniversary of Taraba State University, Jalingo, said “there is an attempt at ethnic cleansing in the state and, of course, some rural states in Nigeria. We must resist it. We must stop it. Every one of us must rise up. Our armed forces are not neutral. They collude with the bandits to kill people, kill Nigerians. The armed forces guide their movements; they cover them. If you are depending on the armed forces to stop the killings, you will all die one by one.”

Regardless, Nyiam said the problem is that Nigerians have not realised that president Buhari told a group of Northern bishops, who visited him last week, that he is not a bigot that they thought he (Buhari) was.

Nyiam continues: “The evidence seems contrary. It is not the talk, but the walk is different. What is my evidence? The whole 80 percent of the appointees to do with national security, that is, in terms of the Service Chiefs and Directors-General of security agencies; 80 percent are his tribe men. That is bigotry in action. It is not enough to say you are not a bigot. This is the issue.”

Nyiam further said what Danjuma said was not new and recalled a revelation by the Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS), Lawal Daura, during a Senate summit on security that “some of the military arms that they found with the herdsmen, the sophisticated ones, are from the military and police armouries.”

Reacting to Nyiam’s claims, Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Senator Joseph Waku, said what Danjuma said in Taraba was not new.

Waku added that Nyiam is right in saying that Danjuma’s statement is an indictment on Buhari.

“Buhari is the commander-in-chief. So, if General Danjuma said the armed forces are colluding and Nigerians should defend themselves, it goes with what I am saying that, as a commander-in-chief, you should protect your nation. It is also true that some of these things are happening and you wouldn’t know. That is why the army said they are going to set up a probe.”

Also, former chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on the 2014 National Conference, Senator Femi Okunrounmu, backed Nyiam.

Okunrounmu also corroborated Nyiam’s belief of the president being a bigot.

“Of course, it is an indictment on the president because the president is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. He commands the armed forces. Everything they do is under his command.

“So, any misbehaviour or ethnic cleansing or rational killing by the armed forces must be laid at the foot of the president.”

On bigotry, Okurounmu said: “I have always said so, I have always believed that. He is a bigot, there is no doubt about that because what he says completely contradicts what he does. You cannot hold him for his words and his words are not to be believed at all.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Danjuma

Collusion allegation: Danjuma indicted Buhari, not military –Nyiam

— 11th April 2018

•Waku, Okunrounmu back Nyiam Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja  As the Nigerian Army investigates allegations  by former chief of army staff, General Theophilus Danjuma, that soldiers are colluding with herdsmen to cause havoc across the country, mastermind of the April 21, 1990, failed coup, Col Tony Nyiam  (retd), has said the former general’s  outburst was a direct…

  • Buhari

    Report on Buhari’s one-term presidency a misquote –Adesina

    — 11th April 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, has described as a ‘misquote,’ a report that his boss had pledged to serve for only one term. President Buhari had, on Monday, shortly before he left for London, the United Kingdom, declared his intention to run for a second term in 2019. Adesina told a national Lagos-based television…

  • Army

    Army bars soldiers from attending church, mosque outside barracks

    — 11th April 2018

    •Asks officers with political, religious sentiments to retire Molly Kilete, Abuja The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has barred officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army from attending church and mosque services outside the barracks. Buratai also announced the setting up of a special standing court martial in preparation for the upcoming 2019…

  • Ekweremadu

    Ekweremadu moves to stop temporary forfeiture of 22 houses to FG

    — 11th April 2018

    Godwin Tsa,  Abuja Deputy Senate President Ike  Ekweremmadu has commenced legal moves to stop the hearing of an ex parte application filed by the Federal Government seeking a temporary forfeiture of some of his undeclared properties worth billions of naira to government. Ekweremadu, representing Enugu West Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic…

  • Ortom

    Benue: Defend yourselves with stones, Ortom tells IDPs

    — 11th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has advised those who were displaced from their homes by Fulani herdsmen attacks in the state to return to their homes and defend themselves with stones, if need be. Ortom spoke against incessant Fulani incursions which led to the fresh killing of a soldier last Monday. The governor gave…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share