Legendary match official Pierluigi Collina has stepped down from his role as UEFA’s chief refereeing officer.

A statement released by UEFA confirms Collina has vacated the position for ‘personal reasons’.

The 58-year-old is widely considered to be the greatest referee of all time, taking charge of the 1999 Champions League Final and 2002 World Cup Final.

However, his authority was questioned by Juventus President Andrea Agnelli following the injury-time penalty that Real Madrid scored to knock the Bianconeri out of the Champions League last season.

He is succeeded as UEFA’s head of referees by another Italian and ex-Serie A official in Roberto Rosetti.