College warns students against indolence, over-stay

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The College of Education Nsukka, an affiliate of the Chukwuemeka Odumuegwu Ojukwu University, have cautioned her newly-admitted students against indolence and engaging in acts capable of derailing their pursuit of teacher education programme in the institution.

This was also as they were reminded that their graduation at the record time of three years was not guaranteed without perseverance and hard work.

The acting Provost of the College, Dr. Okwudili Nwosu, issued the warning at the 11th Matriculation ceremony of the institution.

He stressed that the students should make use of the best of their time to exploit their academic potentials as certificates are issued to students based on character and academic performance.

“As you have been formally admitted in The College of Education, Nsukka, you should be reminded that hard work and excellence in your academic performance should be your watchwords.

“Be conscious of your parent’s enormous sacrifices and contributions to your academic programme and their expectations from you. You should therefore make a personal commitment, bearing in mind that your admission does not necessarily guarantee that you must graduate from the College within the three-year duration you are expected to stay for the programme. Be up and doing to avoid over-stay”, the acting Provost said.

Nwosu assured the students of enabling environment to carry out their programme unhindered, emphasizing that the College Management was committed to their welfare and has provided the necessary facilities that would enhance teaching and learning.

According to him, such facilities include modern cyber café, e-library, well equipped language laboratory as well as an ultramodern campus-wide internet network in both campuses of the college at Agu-Echara, Nsukka and Ibagwa-Ani. He urged them to make good use of the facilities and ensure its adequate preservation.

Nwosu also advised the students against membership of cults and other outlawed groups, saying that the college has zero tolerance policy on illicit organizations and other vices such as examination malpractices, protests, indecent dressing, among others.

He enjoined the parents and guardians of the students to work in partnership with the management of the institution for the good of the college and their children and wards.

In a chat with Daily Sun some of the matriculated students said they were overwhelmed with joy for been admitted into the college and pledged to be of good character and dedicated in the pursuit of their programmes.

One of them, Miss Promise Juliet Onyebuchi of the department of Social Studies/ Political Science Education promised to be humble, hand working, respectful to the rules and regulations guiding the institution to ensure that her academic dream was fulfilled.

Our reporter gathered that over 400 students were admitted into the various programmes of the College.