College Provost, Director exchange blows in Jigawa

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

In what may be described as show of shame‎, two senior staff of the Jigawa School of Nursing and Midwifery, Birnin-Kudu, in Jigawa State, last Friday, engaged themselves in a physical brawl that resulted in throwing the school into commotion.

Provost of the school, Hajiya Aisha Muhammad Kazaure, who was alleged to have walked into the office of the acting Director of Midwifery, Hajiya Halima Muhammad Yunusa, and assaulted her.

According to an eyewitness, tension had for long brewed as there was no love lost between the duo principal officials since Yunusa was asked to head the School of Midwifery, a situation that never went down well with the Provost of the school.

However, trouble started when the Provost allegedly demanded for a refund of expenses she ‎(Kazaure) incurred while attending to her guests a situation that led to argument between them.

According to the eyewitness, the Provost followed the Yunusa to her office and allegedly slapped her in the face, a situation that led to an immediate brawl between them that saw other lecturers and some students around the building running to the scene‎.

The academic staff of the College, who had summoned an emergency congress to address the impasse, outrightly condemned the incidence, declaring the fracas between the two women as unacceptable to the entire staff.

In a communique issued at the end of their meeting, signed by Ibrahim Aji, Aliyu Maigida, Rabi Tijjani, Abdullahi Adamu and Ahmad Alhaji, and issued to Daily Sun, on Tuesday, they asked for immediate suspension of both officials, while an investigative panel should be set-up ‎by the state ministry of health with a view to resolving the matter and awarding punishment where necessary.

The members have threatened to down tools if necessary action is not taken by the authorities to prevent the continued embarrassment that they said have been going on for a long time since the provost have assumed duty in the school.

When contacted, the state commissioner of health Dr. Abba Zakari said, ” the ministry have already instituted an investigative committee that will furnish us with its findings and recommendations before we could take any action on the matter”, he said.