College celebrates best WASSCE student with 9 A1, 299 in UTME

By Oye Ogunwale

The Bols International College, Ipaja, Lagos State last week celebrated in style, the best graduating student of the school, Miss Glory Iyewunmi Olufemi who scored 9 A1 in the May/June 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The occasion was the valedictory service for the graduating 2016/2017 students of the college. Miss Olufemi also scored 299 in the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and wants to study Pharmacy at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Speaking at the event, proprietress of the college, Mrs. Mobolaji Onitiri, debunked the saying that ‘’the beautiful ones are not yet born in Nigeria. I want to say categorically that the beautiful ones have been born and they are here in Bols College. They are the new breed of Nigerians rising – a new generation, bold enough to call a spade a spade.

She narrated that: “We stand on the verge of national rebirth. What we have are the birth pangs of the new Nigeria. Do not allow this distract you. Stay focused on the vision of a better tomorrow. That vision is only defined by our children. It is not a responsibility for government but for families. Let’s stop the rape of tomorrow. Every time you assist a school with their bid in examination malpractice, you are raping their tomorrow. Every time you withhold the resources meant for the education of a child, you are raping their tomorrow.”