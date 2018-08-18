Before I answer that question, let me confirm to you that President Buhari is contesting. I just came back from London where I had a meeting with him and he has indicated to the party that he would run. But if anybody is willing to contest against Buhari in 2019, there is no problem. Buhari is a democrat and if Kingibe wants to contest against Buhari, he is welcome. If we go to the poll and Buhari is defeated, we will join hands and work for the person. Just like I told you, I contested election on the platform of the CPC which is of the Buhari bloc and I lost but I have been working for the APC since then. If anybody tells you that they want to remove Buhari, it is a lie. Buhari can only be removed at the polls. He can either be defeated at the primaries or at the elections proper.

What is your take on the crisis between the legislature and the executive arm of government. Do you agree with those who insist that the APC is desperate to impeach the Senate President Bukola Saraki?

There is nothing like being desperate to impeach the Senate President. I can assure you that the APC shall impeach the Senate President. Before, we were children of the same father but of different mother but now, we are not the same mother or father. Bukola Saraki is of the PDP and the APC is determined to remove him. So, there is nothing desperate about it but he does not belong to the APC any more. Some say why do we not want to remove the Speaker of the House of Representatives; he is of the APC, so why should we remove him. He did not defect to the APC. As for Saraki, we shall remove him. Let him convene the National Assembly. We are slowly getting the signatures of those that will impeach him.

But the opposition party, the PDP is saying that the APC cannot get the 2/3 majority constitutionally required to impeach him. So, how are you going to do that?

It is not impossible. The APC is very close to the required number to impeach him and we shall get there and do that.