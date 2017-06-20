The Sun News
Latest
20th June 2017 - Collapsed wall kills 9-yr-old girl in Benin
20th June 2017 - Woman stabs child to death
20th June 2017 - Faces of seven US sailors killed in Navy ship collision
20th June 2017 - London Muslims attacker left wife before action
20th June 2017 - French armed forces minister quits amid party probe 
20th June 2017 - Woman gives birth to 15th child, breaks Vietnam national record
20th June 2017 - Police, herdsmen in gun duel at Falae’s farm
20th June 2017 - 34 African nations experience drought in 1 year – FAO
20th June 2017 - Osinbajo continues dialogue with northern traditional rulers Tuesday
20th June 2017 - American student held by N’Korea, Warmbier dies
Home / National / Collapsed wall kills 9-yr-old girl in Benin

Collapsed wall kills 9-yr-old girl in Benin

— 20th June 2017

From: Tony Osauzo, Benin

A wall, erected to support water pipes of a commercial borehole, has collapsed and killed a nine-year-old girl in Benin- City.

‎The victim, identified as Choice Izevbaye, a primary three pupil, who lost her father few years ago, reportedly met her untimely death at No 8, Osarehen Street,  Off Powerline Road, Ogida Quarters, Benin-City.

She was said to have been sent by her grandmother on an errand when the wall collapsed on her as she bent to scoop water from a bowl.

Narrating the incident, mother of the girl, Reginald Eseiwi, 35, said she was away when the tragedy occurred.

She accused the landlord and operator of the borehole, one Mr Osawe Edigin of negligence as the wall had been in bad condition for long.

The bereaved mother alleged that several complaints from residents of the need to rebuild the wall fell on deaf ears.

She appealed to the commissioner of police, Haliru Guandu, AIG Zone 5, Mr. Adamu Abubakar, and other relevant authorities to come to her aid as three of her family members have been detained by the police.

According to Eseiwi, the arrest of her family members followed allegation of malicious damage of property raised before the police by Mr. Osawe Edigin.

 Mr Osawe Edigin could not bereched to state his side of the story. His building was deserted when our reporter visited but damaged black rubber bowl was seen under the rubbles of the collapsed wall in front of the house while‎ some louvers in the windows of the building were broken.

Edo State Police Command spokesman, DSP Moses Nkombe, while confirming the tragedy said the landlord and water seller, Mr Osawe Edigin, has been arrested and the police are investigating possible negligence that occasioned the death of the little child.

He also confirmed that the police arrested three members of the bereaved family over allegation of malicious damage on the resident of Mr Osawe Edigin.

The corpse of the child was said to have been deposited in a mortuary.
Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Collapsed wall kills 9-yr-old girl in Benin

— 20th June 2017

From: Tony Osauzo, Benin A wall, erected to support water pipes of a commercial borehole, has collapsed and killed a nine-year-old girl in Benin- City. ‎The victim, identified as Choice Izevbaye, a primary three pupil, who lost her father few years ago, reportedly met her untimely death at No 8, Osarehen Street,  Off Powerline Road, Ogida Quarters,…

Share

  • Woman stabs child to death

    — 20th June 2017

    A Houston woman Laquita Lewis has appeared in court on a capital murder charge for stabbing her young daughter to death. The 34-year-old Lauita who is being held without bail was arrested after texting her boyfriend saying the girl was dead and in heaven. Deputies say 4-year-old Fredricka Allen had been stabbed multiple times in…

    Share

  • Faces of seven US sailors killed in Navy ship collision

    — 20th June 2017

    The United States Navy has finally released the names of the seven sailors who lost their lives after their warship was hit by a massive Filipino container ship off the coast of Japan. The crew members were all sleeping in their cabins, known as berthing compartments, when the USS Fitzgerald was struck on Friday. Merchant…

    Share

  • London Muslims attacker left wife before action

    — 20th June 2017

    The Finsbury Park terror suspect had split from his partner, was unemployed and living in a tent in the weeks before he allegedly carried out the attack, according to reports. Dad-of-four Darren Osborne, 47, has been identified as the alleged driver who ploughed through Muslim worshippers in the early hours of Monday night. One man…

    Share

  • French armed forces minister quits amid party probe 

    — 20th June 2017

    France’s armed forces minister, Sylvie Goulard, quit the government, on Tuesday, saying she did not want to be considered in the coming reshuffle because of the investigation overshadowing her party’s affairs in the European parliament. Goulard is a member of Modem, the centrist party that allied itself to President Emmanuel Macron’s party in the presidential…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share