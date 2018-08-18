– The Sun News
Collapsed Building: FCT Minister assures adequate emergency care for victims

— 18th August 2018

NAN

Malam Muhammad Bello, Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has assured the public of adequate emergency medical care for victims of the Jabi, Abuja, collapsed building.

Bello said this in a statement signed by Mr Cosmas Uzodinma, Chief Press Secretary, FCT on Friday in Abuja.

The Minister was on ground at the site of the Jabi collapsed building during, which only about 6 have been rescued with various degrees of injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals, with one death recorded.

The FCT boss who was accompanied by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa, were on the sight to oversee rescue operations at  the scene of the unfortunate incident.

He commended the emergency officers and fist responders for their prompt response.

“Efforts are ongoing to excavate the place and clear to rubbles in order to rescue some of the people suspected to have been covered by the rubbles.

The Minister prayed that the rescue operators would meet the victims alive.

“We are working to get under the debris to get out all those that have been trapped there.

“I am very appreciative of the quick response of the emergency management agency and as you can see, they are doing a good job.

The ambulances are here what we need now is to support the rescue workers.

“We have placed selected hospitals on high alert and I have directed the hospitals to ensure diligent treatment of any of the victims brought in from the site.

My prayer is that those that are trapped would come out safe,” Bello said.

He, however, indicated that a machinery would be set in motion to unravel the reason for the collapsed building.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four storey complex located near Jabi Motor park had been abandoned for 15 years before work resumed three months ago.

