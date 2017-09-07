The Sun News
Coffin found in Ondo church

— 7th September 2017

•Youths stone pastor

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A coffin was yesterday discovered in the foundation of a church building in Ipinsa, a community in Akure South Local Government Are of Ondo State.
It was gathered that some members of the church discovered the strange object and called the attention of the traditional ruler of the town to the development.
The development, Daily Sun gathered, has caused crisis in the town as the pastor who was identified as Abiodun was stoned by some youths in the town.
The traditional ruler of the community, Oba Omoniyi Olufunmilayo, reportedly ordered that the Abiodun’s land in the community and his house located at Ayedun area of Akure should be sealed with palm fronds.
Abiodun was alleged to have buried a coffin and some other fetish items in the piece of land used as church in Ipinsa community.
A source said: “After discovering what the pastor did on the land, the community asked him to remove the items but the pastor refused, hence the action of the youths.
“The failure of the pastor to remove the fetish items on the land prompted the people of the community to take action against him. They don’t want him to turn any part of the community to his shrine.
“The Akapinsa of Ipinsaland, Oba Omoniyi Olufunmilayo ordered that palm fronds should be placed in front of his house and the land which traditionally means the house has been sealed up and nobody in those properties until the Kabiyesi reversed the order.”
According to the source, the land and the house will remain sealed up until the pastor dig up and remove the items he buried in the land.
When contacted on the telephone, Oba Olufunmilayo said he could not make any comment on the development on the telephone. However, the pastor was said to have left the community and his whereabouts was unknown at the time of filling this report.

Post Views: 13
