Cock and sweet tales from JAMB

Many of us played pranks and told some incredible lies while growing up. Now even as adults, some still tell lies. But an adult shouldn’t be caught telling ridiculous cock and bull lies. If you tell such as an adult, then, you deserve more than getting caned. Some adults working in JAMB offices in different locations have been telling ridiculous lies that should be heard only from little kids. Or how does one believe that incredible tale from the JAMB official, Philomena Chieshe? She was asked to account for money received from the sales of scratch cards bought by candidates for JAMB exam registration and the best lie Chieshe could tell was that the N36 million realized from the sales had been swallowed by a mysterious snake. And one thing about telling lies is that you must fabricate more and more to cover up. And so, when the international cable TV, CNN asked Chieshe about her cock and bull tale, she debunked it, claiming it was a fabrication from JAMB and that nobody ever questioned her about any missing money. JAMB then released a video evidence of Chieshe’s confession, which has since gone viral. In the video, when the JAMB registrar asked her ‘where is our N36 million?’ Chieshe said, ‘it is mystery’ that the money got missing and alleged that her house-help confessed that she was the one responsible for the disappearance of the money, and that there was a snake coming mysteriously to take the cash. Snake swallowing cash?

The JAMB senior officials in the video couldn’t help but burst into laughter after listening to the absurd story.

Then JAMB registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede announced that the official would be handed over to the police because her case was a strange one, too tough for him to handle.

The Chieshe story is more than cock and bull, and caning, which some of us had as punishment when we told such lies as children many years ago would not be enough deterrent. She needs to be further grilled by law enforcement agents so that she can tell Nigerians the real truth about the missing N36million. Interestingly, Chieshe wasn’t the only one who manufactured a weird story to cover up apparent theft of public funds.

Another JAMB worker was alleged to have set his car ablaze and claimed scratch cards, the sales of which he was to account for, had got burnt in the car. Investigation, however, revealed that the cards had been sold and used by JAMB candidates long before the mysterious fire incident. This one too needs no cane. All the investigating police officers need do is to apply some heat to his bum bum and he’ll confess his sin.Yet another blamed Boko Haram for the loss of JAMB funds in his custody. How about the one who claimed he gave N7million JAMB money as loans to his colleagues?

These ridiculous JAMB tales mirror the disease and sleaze in our public service, where many officials are only serving and helping themselves with public funds.

It’s amazing that the rot in JAMB only came to light after Prof Oloyede became its registrar. First, it was the story of remittance of more than N7billion to government coffers by Oloyede that the nation was shocked with. The highest remittance by the exam body in the last six years was a paltry N50million. The implication is that JAMB had been a cash cow to some people for a long time. Imagine that Oloyede wasn’t appointed registrar. What if Oloyede didn’t come with the determination to make the difference? And the real big deal is that the revolution in JAMB isn’t just about catching cash thieves. The processes of exam administration by the board have been re-engineered to eliminate fraud perpetrated by syndicates over the years at different levels.

With the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) introduced by Oloyede, it’s no longer possible to give back-door admission to candidates at the expense of others who are more deserving. The implication is that all the cartels in university and other tertiary institutions admission offices who get paid by parents for their children to get admission have been put out of business. Candidates and their parents must now rely on good performance to gain admission into higher institutions. We’ve never had it so good.

Oloyede has also dealt with syndicates that charge candidates ridiculous amounts to obtain higher scores through manipulation of the exam processes. There are no more miracle centres, no more JAMB questions leaking before examination. Candidates must rely only on their preparation, knowledge and God to pass.

Fraudulent hackers who manipulate IT systems to break into JAMB servers to steal from candidates registering for the examination are also being hunted and run out of their nefarious businesses. Some have already been arrested and are facing the law.

The Oloyede revolution didn’t start in JAMB. He demonstrated same zeal for public good as vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin, making the institution the most sought-after by candidates seeking admission every year.

The ‘but’ in this whole narrative for our country is that super public officers shouldn’t be appearing periodically like the comet. After the good works performed by the late Prof Dora Akunyili at the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration (NAFDAC), the organisation has almost gone into oblivion in the mind of the public. Is it that the war that the late Dora fought then with fake and substandard drug manufacturers and importers has ended and Nigerians are now safe? Are Dora Akunyili and Is-haq Oloyede the only quintessential public servants of our time? When will the others stand up to be counted on the side of the people?

Re: APC govt: Let’s face the reality

Abdulfatah, politics in Nigeria is not for national leadership per se. It is a channel of self satisfaction, tribal and religious protection. Government, they say, is a continuum. When a head of government does not know what that signifies or demands in governance, how does he continue with uncompleted viable projects of his predeecessor; who to him and his political party is an enemy? Once most of our politicians mount the saddle of leadership, they see themselves as mini-gods. They regard other people’s suggestions, advice and proactive critical analyses of their errors in governance as mere rantings of disgruntled underdogs. APC is made up of people with dissenting political beliefs. Its formation was built on deceptive fulcrum.

The only idea, common to all, was ousting PDP in 2015 election at all cost, believing that with time there would be synergy within, but forgetting their individualism in political contentious understandings. With such scenario in place, dissenting positions on national issues would always playout amongst members of such a political party. Your piece was right on the analysis of Buhari, APC government’s performance as unsatisfactory to millions of Nigerians. And instead of applying humility by adopting proactive suggestions by other caring Nigerians, the government is riding on a horse adorned with pride in its operations. Let me call on people of your clout not to relent in your doling out solutions to problems facing Buhari’s government, whether or not he adopts them. Posterity would vindicate your visionary efforts and put blames where they truly belong. A man with military background might not shift position on an issue once his mind is made up on it. Let us hope that APC’s new stance on restructuring is not a ruse. Why now when 2019 election is approaching? God save Nigeria.

-Lai Ashadele.

Yes, the government is not doing well really but we must also look at what this government met on ground when they took over from the past administration that emptied the treasury. I’m not holding brief for this govt. They are trying their best to ensure every citizen has sense of belonging despite the herdsmen’s activities. The government should take proactive action on insecurity. They should fulfill their campaign promises if they still have interest to continue in office in 2019. Enough is enough with excuses.

-Gordon Chika Nnorom.

l salute you sir. Prof Osinbanjo spoke for the party, not his personal opinion. The administration has failed, that is why all they rejected from GEJ’s 2014 National Conference are now being reviewed. Let’s not blame Buhari again as he had told the Catholic bishops that he had done his best and it’s just his best didn’t meet our expectations.

Dear Abdulfatah, your courage in picking your topics and the succinct manner with which you table your presentation is enthusing. And whether we like it or not, these are the issues we must be discussing with all the amount of bluntness we can muster if anything positive will ever came of our dear nation Nigeria, especially in this dispensation. Your effort in the piece titled APC government: let’s face the reality like others did not disappoint. There is a saying in my place which when translated simply means that each time we throw a stone at a perching vulture, we remind it that there is nothing majestic about it.

The present government and the party that formed it have failed Nigerians and particularly, those who staked their reputation to campaign openly for them in the campaign period leading to the 2015 elections. It is worse with those of them who hinged their message on the supposed cluelessness of President Jonathan and the corruption toga in which his six years stay in Aso Rock as president was dressed. On these two issues, I cannot imagine any one of these people with the benefit of hindsight, that will boldly come out to say that what we have on our hands now is not worse than what we had. Where is the leadership; and where is the integrity? What about nepotism? It appears to have become a policy of the administration that any position of influence must be occupied by people of a particular region and religion. Even some top officials from disfavored ethnic groups are forced out of office midway into their tenure to make way for the anointed ones. The most damning of this government’s missteps in the recent times is the way it tolerated the biased comments and actions of its top officials concerning the Benue massacre: straight away, a security chief and a minister came out boldly and publicly to defend the criminal actions of a group who willfully are intent on destroying other people’s means of livelihood and lives in the process of furthering their own. The attorney general of the federation who promptly reminded the nation that Nnamdi Kanu had flouted his bail terms and should therefore be tried, could not say or do anything when scores were, and are still being murdered in their homestead by a people who by their own admission have owned up to the crime.

The perception of the APC and its government by patriotic Nigerians, is that of a set people who for whatever reason particularly selfish, mustered all the energy in them to wrest power from an incumbent, only to begin to gamble with it not minding that the lives of 180 million people and the fate of a nation are at stake. This government must be made to appreciate that Nigerians have never had it so bad. Except those that planned and hope to benefit from it, every reasonable Nigerian now knows that the ruling party’s sudden embrace of restructuring, which from inception it had repeatedly branded those canvassing it as unpatriotic and disgruntled elements, is to con the unwary into giving it another term. On the surface, what is the tangible difference between the 2014 national conference reports, which the president had sworn will never see the light of the day and the party’s committee’s recommendation? Nigerians are now very weary of deceit and propaganda. All they now want is sincere, all inclusive, performing and caring government. Enough of childish excuses, buck passing and guile. Thanks. -Emma Okoukwu