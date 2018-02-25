The Sun News
Latest
25th February 2018 - Cocaine and amphetamines
25th February 2018 - Executive Order 5: Buhari’s roadmap to Nigeria’s economic diversification
25th February 2018 - Concern over injustice, wickedness in Nigeria
25th February 2018 - Withdrawing policemen from unauthorised persons
24th February 2018 - Orji Kalu urges governors to insure policemen in their states
24th February 2018 - Ex-minister Idika Kalu harps on merit to develop Nigeria
24th February 2018 - Kalu tasked Nigerians to jettison ethnicity, religious bigotry
24th February 2018 - Saraki arrives for The Sun Award
24th February 2018 - Aare Gani Adams, Joe Odumakin arrive for The Sun award
24th February 2018 - We’re committed to ending unemployment, says Buhari
Home / Columns / Cocaine and amphetamines

Cocaine and amphetamines

— 25th February 2018

Doc, please what does cocaine do to the body? That was a fan, a regular reader of this column. Yes, there may actually be people who have heard the names cocaine and amphetamines, or seen the substances displayed on television, but know next to nothing about them.

   Let me however point out, that discussing them today should not be a licence for us to experiment. Let me just give their synopsis

Cocaine

   Cocaine – often nicknamed “coke” or “snow”, is a white powder obtained from the coca plant found in South America. Synthetic derivatives are also available.

What are the effects of cocaine?

   1) Stimulates the central nervous system.

   2) Dispels fatigue

   3) Increases mental activity and alertness.

   4) Increases reflex speed and induces euphoria.

   5) After the initial “rush”, the effects become more steady.

   6) Accompanying physical symptoms include dilatation of the pupils, tremors, loss of appetite, and insomnia.

What are the medical uses of cocaine?

   1) Although it is a stimulant, it is used in local application for its anaesthetic effects.

   2) It is used for minor operations on the eye, ear, nose and throat.

   3) Also used to anaesthetise the lower limbs by injecting it into the spinal cord.

Dependence of cocaine

Cocaine does not create physical dependence, but psychic dependence easily develops because it creates tolerance. The extra energy is “borrowed” from the body’s reserves: when the drug’s action has worn off, the body has to pay for it in fatigue and depression. This creates the desire for more of the drug to counteract these effects .

What is cocaine abuse?

   1) This is the main use found for cocaine

   2) As a powder, it is inhaled, which eventually results in deterioration of the nasal linings, and finally of the nasal septum separating the nostrils.

   3) Injection of a liquid form is an alternative, but using cocaine alone is unpopular, because of the violence of the sudden effects. So heroin and cocaine are often injected together.

   4) Cocaine is a short acting drug and must be taken repeatedly to maintain the effects.

   5) Dangers of prolonged use include insomnia, paranoia, hallucinations in the sense of touch known as “ the cocaine bugs”, .

   6) Loss of weight and malnutrition through lack of interest in food.

   7) An overdose causes convulsions, and a dose of 12gm or more at one time causes death by respiratory failure.

Amphetamines

Amphetamines called “pep pills” or “uppers” generally stimulate the sympathetic nervous system, mobilises the body for action with the “fight or flight” syndrome, including heart rate, blood sugar and muscle tension.

What are the effects of Amphetamines?

1) The user experiences a sense of well being and, with strong doses euphoria.

  2) Alertness, wakefulness and confidence are accompanied by feelings of mental and physical power.

3) The user becomes talkative, excited and hyperactive.

4) Accompanying physical symptoms include sweating, trembling, dizziness, insomnia, and reduced appetite.

5) Mood effects are probably due to stimulation of hypothalamus and sudden shifts to anxiety and panic can occur.

Dependence of amphetamines

Amphetamines create tolerance, but are not considered physically addictive. However psychic dependence is easily produced. The extra energy is “borrowed “ from the body’s reserves : when the drug’s action has worn off, the body has to pay for it in fatigue and depression. This creates the desire for more of the drug to counteract these effects.

Medical usage of amphetamines

   1) Has become rarer since the realisation of the dangers.

   2) But amphetamines are still used for some purposes eg to prevent sleep in people who have to be alert for long periods.

   3) To treat minor depression, to counteract depressants.

   4) To suppress appetite in a few cases of obesity.

What is amphetamines abuse?

   1) This is common because of the feelings of euphoria and alertness they give.

   2) The dangers include not only psychic dependence, but also physical deterioration due to hyperactivity and lack of appetite.

    3) It induces psychotic conditions of paranoia and schizophrenia resulting from prolonged overdose.

   4) Suicide due to mental depression following large doses.

   5) Death from overdose.

Do you have any ward in higher institutions, please monitor and find out if he/she is abusing any substance. Be medically guided.

Please follow me on twitter ; @ _ DRSUN     

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Orji Kalu urges governors to insure policemen in their states

— 24th February 2018

Business mogul, Orji Uzor Kalu, while appreciating the life of late policeman, Chukwudi Igboko, who was killed by armed robbers while on duty at a bank in Owerri, Imo State, urged state governors to insure policemen serving in their states to ensure maximum support from security agencies. Kalu said this after he had donated handsomely…

  • Ex-minister Idika Kalu harps on merit to develop Nigeria

    — 24th February 2018

    Chairman of the 2017 The sun award and former Minister of Finance, Kalu Idika Kalu, while giving his speech, challenges the leadership bof the country not to throw away merit for mediocrity, but to ensure that competence is placed Hugh and above any consideration in the nation. Idika Kalu said this while giving his speech…

  • We’re committed to ending unemployment, says Buhari

    — 24th February 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians that his policies and programmes were targeted at creating wealth and employment opportunities for Nigerians particularly the youths.  He, however, challenged Nigerian universities to complement government effort through a well thought out research and discoveries that would boost the economy and support the effort. The President,…

  • NAF Regiment personnel undertake 20km Route Match

    — 24th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In line with the policy directive of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, about 50 Regiment Personnel of the of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at the Air Force Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Saturday, joined the rest of their colleagues in the country to undertake…

  • Isoko nation not short-changed in 2018 budget – Delta govt.

    — 24th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State Government has dismissed claims by a pressure group, Isoko Brains Initiative (IBI) that the entire Isoko nation was shortchanged in the 2018 budget by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The accused the governor of dedicating only one percent of the entire budget for Isoko nation, even as it blamed the three…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share