Doc, please what does cocaine do to the body? That was a fan, a regular reader of this column. Yes, there may actually be people who have heard the names cocaine and amphetamines, or seen the substances displayed on television, but know next to nothing about them.

Let me however point out, that discussing them today should not be a licence for us to experiment. Let me just give their synopsis

Cocaine

Cocaine – often nicknamed “coke” or “snow”, is a white powder obtained from the coca plant found in South America. Synthetic derivatives are also available.

What are the effects of cocaine?

1) Stimulates the central nervous system.

2) Dispels fatigue

3) Increases mental activity and alertness.

4) Increases reflex speed and induces euphoria.

5) After the initial “rush”, the effects become more steady.

6) Accompanying physical symptoms include dilatation of the pupils, tremors, loss of appetite, and insomnia.

What are the medical uses of cocaine?

1) Although it is a stimulant, it is used in local application for its anaesthetic effects.

2) It is used for minor operations on the eye, ear, nose and throat.

3) Also used to anaesthetise the lower limbs by injecting it into the spinal cord.

Dependence of cocaine

Cocaine does not create physical dependence, but psychic dependence easily develops because it creates tolerance. The extra energy is “borrowed” from the body’s reserves: when the drug’s action has worn off, the body has to pay for it in fatigue and depression. This creates the desire for more of the drug to counteract these effects .

What is cocaine abuse?

1) This is the main use found for cocaine

2) As a powder, it is inhaled, which eventually results in deterioration of the nasal linings, and finally of the nasal septum separating the nostrils.

3) Injection of a liquid form is an alternative, but using cocaine alone is unpopular, because of the violence of the sudden effects. So heroin and cocaine are often injected together.

4) Cocaine is a short acting drug and must be taken repeatedly to maintain the effects.

5) Dangers of prolonged use include insomnia, paranoia, hallucinations in the sense of touch known as “ the cocaine bugs”, .

6) Loss of weight and malnutrition through lack of interest in food.

7) An overdose causes convulsions, and a dose of 12gm or more at one time causes death by respiratory failure.

Amphetamines

Amphetamines called “pep pills” or “uppers” generally stimulate the sympathetic nervous system, mobilises the body for action with the “fight or flight” syndrome, including heart rate, blood sugar and muscle tension.

What are the effects of Amphetamines?

1) The user experiences a sense of well being and, with strong doses euphoria.

2) Alertness, wakefulness and confidence are accompanied by feelings of mental and physical power.

3) The user becomes talkative, excited and hyperactive.

4) Accompanying physical symptoms include sweating, trembling, dizziness, insomnia, and reduced appetite.

5) Mood effects are probably due to stimulation of hypothalamus and sudden shifts to anxiety and panic can occur.

Dependence of amphetamines

Amphetamines create tolerance, but are not considered physically addictive. However psychic dependence is easily produced. The extra energy is “borrowed “ from the body’s reserves : when the drug’s action has worn off, the body has to pay for it in fatigue and depression. This creates the desire for more of the drug to counteract these effects.

Medical usage of amphetamines

1) Has become rarer since the realisation of the dangers.

2) But amphetamines are still used for some purposes eg to prevent sleep in people who have to be alert for long periods.

3) To treat minor depression, to counteract depressants.

4) To suppress appetite in a few cases of obesity.

What is amphetamines abuse?

1) This is common because of the feelings of euphoria and alertness they give.

2) The dangers include not only psychic dependence, but also physical deterioration due to hyperactivity and lack of appetite.

3) It induces psychotic conditions of paranoia and schizophrenia resulting from prolonged overdose.

4) Suicide due to mental depression following large doses.

5) Death from overdose.

Do you have any ward in higher institutions, please monitor and find out if he/she is abusing any substance. Be medically guided.

