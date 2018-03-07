The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - Coca-Cola to launch an alcoholic ‘Chu-Hi’ drink
7th March 2018 - CIPPON: Information Minister asked to stop AGM, dissolve Council
7th March 2018 - UN criticises Angola for forcing refugees to return to violent Congo
7th March 2018 - Israel gives Palestine condition for peace
7th March 2018 - Students fume as TSU ASUU embarks on another indefinite strike
7th March 2018 - Some DSS personnel were praying with me every night – Ezimakor
7th March 2018 - Slok, Kalu didn’t get any financial benefit from Abia govt., banker tells court
7th March 2018 - Int’l Women’s Day: Ekwunife tasks women on fear of rejection
7th March 2018 - 2018 UTME registration decreased by 3.2 percent, says JAMB
7th March 2018 - JUST IN: Olisa Metuh knows fate April 23
Home / Business / Coca-Cola to launch an alcoholic ‘Chu-Hi’ drink

Coca-Cola to launch an alcoholic ‘Chu-Hi’ drink

— 7th March 2018

DailyMail

Coca-Cola is planning to release an alcoholic drink in Japan as part of a ‘modest experiment.’

The alcoholic drink will mark a stark break from the Coca-Cola company’s 130-year tradition of releasing soft drinks.

‘We haven’t experimented in the low alcohol category before, but it’s an example of how we continue to explore opportunities outside our core areas,’ he added.

The move comes amid a difficult time for the soda industry. In 2016, soda consumption in the US fell to a 30-year low as people started turning to healthier alternatives.

At the beginning of 2018, Coca-Cola announced that it would sell smaller bottles at higher prices rather than tinker with its famous recipe in order to conform to the new sugar tax that comes into effect in April.

A foray into the Japanese alcopop market would appear to be providing Coca-Cola with an opportunity to further diversify its offerings and explore an avenue not wholly reliant on its soda drink foundation.

What is Chu-Hi?

As Garduño explains, Chu-Hi is a canned drink that contains alcohol: ‘Traditionally, it is made with a distilled beverage called shōchū and sparkling water, plus some flavoring.’

It has a low alcohol content, usually between 3-8 percent and the market is now saturated with hundreds of flavours that include everything from peach to salty grapefruit.

The demand for Chu-Hi drinks appears high with the market growth fluctuating everywhere between 5 and 25 percent, according to the Financial Times.

Garduño explains the reasoning for Coca-Cola’s alcoholic venture: ‘Globally, it’s not uncommon for non-alcoholic beverages to be sold in the same system as alcoholic beverages. It makes sense to give this a try in our market.’

Will alcoholic Coca-Cola be rolled out worldwide?

It doesn’t look as if alcoholic Coca-Cola will be appearing on off-licence shelves worldwide any time soon. As Garduño explains, this is a ‘unique’ and ‘modest experiment for a specific slice of our market’.

‘The Chu-Hi category is found almost exclusively in Japan. But I don’t think people around the world should expect to see this kind of thing from Coca-Cola.’

Coca-Cola drinkers outside of Japan shouldn’t despair, however. While we may not be getting boozy Cokes, the Coca-Cola company has recently been announcing new Coca-Cola and Diet Coke flavours.

The company has released two new Coca-Cola flavours: Georgia Peach and California Raspberry Coke. These are the first new Coca-Cola flavours to come out since 2002’s Vanilla Coke.

The two new Coke drinks come just after Coca-Cola announced two new Diet Coke flavours – Feisty Cherry and Twisted Mango – as well as a whole revamp for the brand.

The full Diet Coke range will now include the original Diet Coke as well as Ginger Lime, Twisted Mango, Zesty Blood Orange and Feisty Cherry flavours.

These will be rolled out in addition to the extant ranges such as Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Caffeine-free Coke and Coca-Cola Life.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Coca-Cola to launch an alcoholic ‘Chu-Hi’ drink

— 7th March 2018

DailyMail Coca-Cola is planning to release an alcoholic drink in Japan as part of a ‘modest experiment.’ The alcoholic drink will mark a stark break from the Coca-Cola company’s 130-year tradition of releasing soft drinks. ‘We haven’t experimented in the low alcohol category before, but it’s an example of how we continue to explore opportunities…

  • CIPPON: Information Minister asked to stop AGM, dissolve Council

    — 7th March 2018

    Minister for Information & Culture Alhaji Lai Muhammed has been called upon to dissolve the current Council of Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON). According to stakeholders under the aegis of #[email protected], a Caretaker Committee should be set up to conduct a credible election for the Institute within the shortest possible time. Speaking…

  • Students fume as TSU ASUU embarks on another indefinite strike

    — 7th March 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Students of Taraba State University Jalingo have expressed anger and frustration after the institution’s branch of the  Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on an indefinite strike action again. Chairman of the ASUU in the institution, Dr. Reuben Jonathan, said that strike was a resumption of the action it suspended in…

  • Some DSS personnel were praying with me every night – Ezimakor

    — 7th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Detained Bureau Chief of Daily Independent newspaper, Tony Ezimakor, who was released unconditionally after seven days in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS ), has said some personnel were praying with him every night for his release. Ezimakor, in a telephone interview on Political Platform with RayPower 100.5FM, on…

  • Slok, Kalu didn’t get any financial benefit from Abia govt., banker tells court

    — 7th March 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi A prosecution witness, Olusegun Adesomoju, in the on-going trial of a former governor, Dr.  Orji Uzor Kalu and two others over alleged fraud, on Tuesday, submitted that between August 16, 2001 and August 10, 2005, the defendants did not get any financial benefits  from Abia State Government or any other state governments in…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share