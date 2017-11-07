The Sun News
COAS U-20 Football competition begins in Kebbi

COAS U-20 Football competition begins in Kebbi

— 7th November 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

About 19 Football teams across states in Nigeria are in Kebbi State for the 2017 U-20 Chief of Army Staff Peace Cup national Football Tournament.

National President of African Youth Sports Federation (AYSOF), Dr. Ahmed Lawal, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi, on Tuesday, at press conference at Haliru Abdu Stadium, Birnin- Kebbi.

He stated that talented footballers selected during the tournament would be integrated into the professional clubs which would expose them to many opportunities.

According to him: “The Chief of Army Staff believes that Peace can be achieved through sports hence, our Federation (AYSOF),decided to organise this tournament for peace, Unity and to help in identifying Football talent. The Federation would encourage the young players to achieve their ambitions and place them in the lime light.

“We would disabuse their minds from all social vices and take them from unemployment to meaningful employment as professional players”, he said.

Dr Lawal explained that onnMonday, the Federation had done screening of players stressed that, the competition would end 25th November at Haluru Abdu mini Stadium in the metropolis.

In his remark Mr. Paul Odey, the Technical Committee of the Competition and former Assistant Director of Kwara Football Academic (KFA), said that select talented players from the competition would be introduced into professional clubs in Nigerian,thereafter serve as replacement for aged players in the national team.

He disclosed that former Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, is also expected in the state to select “talented players” who will participate in football completion in Lagos State, sponsored by Governor Akinwumi Ambode.

Former Kwara Football Academic, (KFA) Assistant Technical Director said Kebbi and Lagos states are partnering on sports to engage youths on meaningful development.

Participants teams included: Kano, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Niger, Bauchi, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Plateau, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kebbi states.

Team B are Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Benue, Kogi, Gombe and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

