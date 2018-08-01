Elder Joju Fadairo, an ally of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari must not return to power in 2019

Moshood Adebayo

Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, Elder Joju Fadairo and an ally of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has said that President Muhammadu Buhari must not return to power in 2019, just as he described his administration as an MG; a medical term for a bad case that can rarely survive.

Fadairo, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) also declared that some people were actually after the ex-president as a result of his stance on national issues.

Why did you defect from PDP to ADC?

Sincerely speaking, that I defected from PDP to another party pains me to the marrow. I never wanted to leave PDP because it appears to be part of my life as a founding member of the party. I left the party, when they started to do what was not in the interest of the people and the country as well as the founding fathers of the party. I remember an occasion when we were holding meeting with my leader, Alhaji Jubril Martins Kuye in Senator Bode Olajumoke’s house in Lagos that the news came that the late Senator, Abraham Adesanya said we should not belong to the PDP because

it was a northern party; that we should go to other parties. It pained most of us because we were part of PDP and we were not willing to leave the party.

But God in His own miraculous way made something to happen in Abuja that we could not do otherwise than to stay in PDP. Uncle Bola Ige that wrote the constitution of the PDP later went to the APP , wrote its constitution and thereafter went to AD, but we still remained in the PDP, but majority, of the PDP members who are calling themselves members of the party do not know anything about its formation and the thought of elders who actually founded the party. By that I mean the late former governors of Plateau, Solomon Lar, former governor of Kano State, Abubakar, Rimi former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme and several, others. As a result of their interest for the country after the formation of PDP, they zoned six important positions to the zones which must be rotated. The positions were President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker, SGF and Chairman of the party. I’m not a tribalist, but when it came to the turn of the Yoruba, some people who in their wisdom thought they could do anything they like through their personal interest threw cautions and rules and guidelines of the PDP to the wind because of their personal interest and changed the rules and everything went upside.

When I realised that the party was going into the comatose, I went to Bode George in London in 2014 to convince him to be chairman of the party and he did not give his conviction, but when the party’s whistle was blown in 2016, he accepted my persuasion by seeking the chairmanship position and I was glad about it because he has what it takes to be chairman. Unfortunately because of the personal interest of some people, they jettisoned the rules and came up with rubbish. Even some Yoruba among like George, who is capable, they all came out because they were inexperience and greedy.