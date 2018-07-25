The coalition against tyranny

The sorrow in the land is becoming too palpable; the tears are flowing endlessly; hardship has become the hallmark of the nation and tyranny has become the signature of government. Nigerians, rather than pray for a good day pray for the prevention of a bad one, everyday, as there is hardly any day that passes without the news of needless bloodshed in one part of the country or another perpetuated by criminal groups and Fulani herdsmen.

If it was just the ineptitude and outright failure of government, Nigerians would probably have endured. But when the situation graduates from government exhibiting weakness to it condoning the wickedness of a murderous lot by explaining away their genocidal acts and endlessly making excuses for them without any conscientious attempt to disarm, arrest and prosecute them, thereby leaving the people open to further attacks that are also beginning to spread to otherwise peaceful states like Sokoto there is cause for alarm.

The people must look unto men and women of goodwill and exceptional courage who are above the filthy reward for sycophancy and who cannot be swayed by blind loyalty to such primordial considerations as ethnic affinity, political affiliation, religious consideration to confront the powers that be at the risk of endangerment to their personal liberty, safety, comfort and convenience. It is this earnest expectation from ordinary Nigerians who are has helpless and irredeemably hopeless in the dire situation that compelled many Nigerians to shed every atom of differences between them and come together to join forces to rescue the nation from its continued unchecked descent into anarchy.

With the enormous wealth and all our nation’s security architecture under the direct and unfettered control of the federal government, and the determination of the cabal in Aso Rock to hold on to power beyond 2019, thereby elongating the hardship of Nigerians and probably lead the country into avoidable implosion, it would be foolhardy for Nigerians of good conscience from all walks of life not to bury their differences and come together to form a force that is capable of saving Nigeria and Nigerians from the stranglehold of those holding her down and further tearing her into smithereens. That is why Monday, July 9, 2018, will remain a memorable day in Nigeria’s history as the day a coalition of rescue and redemption was formed by 39 leading political parties under the auspices of Coalition of United Political Parties, (CUPP), with the main of aim stemming the tide of the rising orgy of killings across the land.