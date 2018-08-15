NAN

Are Feyisetan, the coach of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation on Wednesday praised his athletes for making Nigeria proud at the just-concluded World Para-powerlifting Africa Championships held in Algiers, Algeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria won 11 gold and two silver medals at the championships held from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12.

Feyisetan told NAN that the performance of the athletes had reaffirmed the country’s superiority as the number one powerlifting nation in the world.

“I am a proud coach and my athletes have continue to make me proud with their performances over the years.

” I have received congratulatory messages from all over the world and this feat has made us the only country in the world to win 11 gold medals in an international competition.

“I want Nigerians to expect more from us because we are the number one sport in Nigeria,” he said.

He thanked the Ministry of Youths and Sports for its continuous support and urged it not to relent.

Meanwhile, Shade Oluwafemiayo, one of the athletes that won gold for the country at the event told NAN that she was happy for the feat.

“Winning gold always comes with joy, so I am happy and delighted for this additional gold in my career.

“I am looking forward to some of the international championships ahead and remain focus, ” she said.

Also Loveline Obiji, a gold medalist at the Africa Championships said that their performance shows their readiness for 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

“This is another good outing for us, and I am grateful to God and all those that have supported us this far.

“We are ready to do Nigeria proud in 2020,” she said.

NAN reports that the Africa Championships is one of the prerequisite for the 2020 Paralympics Games in Tokyo.