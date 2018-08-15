– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - Coach hails Nigeria’s performance at World Powerlifting Africa Championships
15th August 2018 - Oyo 2019: Between Ladoja, Makinde
15th August 2018 - Yellow Fever outbreak: WHO launches reactive vaccination campaign in Katsina
15th August 2018 - NAFDAC sanctions 142 premises over counterfeits, adulterated products in Sokoto
15th August 2018 - AFAN urges FG to provide markets for wheat in Jigawa
15th August 2018 - 2019: APC chieftain calls for more voters’ education to address apathy
15th August 2018 - Fake news aggravated NASS blockade – Mohammed
15th August 2018 - Israel lets food, goods back into Gaza as Egypt pushes truce
15th August 2018 - UNDEDSS mourns death of Gov. Dickson’s mother
15th August 2018 - Japan-Nigeria potentials not realised yet – Envoy
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Coach hails Nigeria’s performance at World Powerlifting Africa Championships
Feyisetan

Coach hails Nigeria’s performance at World Powerlifting Africa Championships

— 15th August 2018

NAN

Are Feyisetan, the coach of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation on Wednesday praised his athletes for making Nigeria proud at the just-concluded World Para-powerlifting Africa Championships held in Algiers, Algeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria won 11 gold and two silver medals at the championships held from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12.

Feyisetan told NAN that the performance of the athletes had reaffirmed the country’s superiority as the number one powerlifting nation in the world.

“I am a proud coach and my athletes have continue to make me proud with their performances over the years.

” I have received congratulatory messages from all over the world and this feat has made us the only country in the world to win 11 gold medals in an international competition.

READ ALSO Yellow Fever outbreak: WHO launches reactive vaccination campaign in Katsina

“I want Nigerians to expect more from us because we are the number one sport in Nigeria,” he said.

He thanked the Ministry of Youths and Sports for its continuous support and urged it not to relent.

Meanwhile, Shade Oluwafemiayo, one of the athletes that won gold for the country at the event told NAN that she was happy for the feat.

“Winning gold always comes with joy, so I am happy and delighted for this additional gold in my career.

“I am looking forward to some of the international championships ahead and remain focus, ” she said.

Also Loveline Obiji, a gold medalist at the Africa Championships said that their performance shows their readiness for 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

“This is another good outing for us, and I am grateful to God and all those that have supported us this far.

“We are ready to do Nigeria proud in 2020,” she said.

NAN reports that the Africa Championships is one of the prerequisite for the 2020 Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WHO

Yellow Fever outbreak: WHO launches reactive vaccination campaign in Katsina

— 15th August 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja The World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched a reactive vaccination campaign in Danja Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State, in response to a recently-identified outbreak of Yellow Fever. The exercise was targeted at over 1, 500 persons in the affected locations with the intention of restricting the epidemic on the already…

  • counterfeit

    NAFDAC sanctions 142 premises over counterfeits, adulterated products in Sokoto

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Sokoto State Office, has sanctioned 146 business premises and production industries for various offences including sale of counterfeits and adulterated products. The State Coordinator, NAFDAC, Mr Hamis Yahaya, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Sokoto….

  • AFAN

    AFAN urges FG to provide markets for wheat in Jigawa

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Hadejia on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to provide markets  that will accelerate sale of wheat at a profit  in Jigawa. The Chairman of Hadejia Chapter, Alhaji Usman Mohammed, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Hadejia. He…

  • voters’ education

    2019: APC chieftain calls for more voters’ education to address apathy

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, Mrs Mercy Nkwegu, said  that sustained voters’ education was critical to addressing voters’ apathy especially in rural communities. Mercy, wife of Chief Edward Nkwegu, former governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the 2015 governorship election in Ebonyi, stated this in an interview with…

  • MOHAMMED

    Fake news aggravated NASS blockade – Mohammed

    — 15th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the escalation of the blockade of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) was as a result of the circulation of fake news, especially on the social media. Mohammed stated this, in Abuja, during a courtesy visit…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share