CNPP condemns security siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu residences

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has described the sustained rancorous relationship between the legislative arm of government and the Executive as a ‘threat to democracy’.

The CNPP in a statement jointly signed by its National Chairman, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, and Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, made available to Daily Sun, urged “all Nigerian security agencies to stop meddling into the political affairs of the country and allow democratic forces to freely operate like in every other democracy.

“The barricade of the residence of the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki and that of the Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu is the culmination of the altercation between the executive and the legislative arms of government in the country.

“Following truncated impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari at the Senate, the constant intimidation of lawmakers by the agents of the executive is the culmination of the ongoing distrust between the two arms of government.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole reacts to NASS defectors: ‘They’re big masquerades with no electoral values’

“No democracy will survive in an atmosphere of unbridled interference by the executive in the affairs of the legislative chambers, using the coercive forces at its disposal to muzzle dissenting voices and distort free flow of democratic forces and freedom to associate

“The constitution of Nigeria, which both the executive and legislative members swore to uphold guarantees freedom of association and right to hold opinion and it will be detrimental to the deepening of our democracy for security agencies to deny any Nigerian these rights, rather all security forces are to ensure that these rights are respected”, the CNPP stated.