– The Sun News
Latest
25th July 2018 - Ex-Rep, Bassey Etim defects to APC with over 6,000 supporters
25th July 2018 - Insecurity eroding Buhari, Al-Makura’s legacies – Group
25th July 2018 - Plateau varsity, security, herdsmen outlaw grazing on campus
25th July 2018 - Beneficiaries laud FG on school feeding initiative
25th July 2018 - Bank donates operation vehicles to Taraba govt.
25th July 2018 - CNPP condemns security siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu residences
25th July 2018 - APC primary: Observer group recommends direct system for elections
25th July 2018 - 2019: Nigerians must rise above sentiments in choosing president – Okupe
25th July 2018 - Death sentence for Osu caste
25th July 2018 - Destiny and prayer (1)
Home / National / CNPP condemns security siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu residences
CNPP

CNPP condemns security siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu residences

— 25th July 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has described the sustained rancorous relationship between the legislative arm of government and the Executive as a ‘threat to democracy’.

The CNPP in a statement jointly signed by its National Chairman, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, and Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, made available to Daily Sun,  urged “all Nigerian security agencies to stop meddling into the political affairs of the country and allow democratic forces to freely operate like in every other democracy.

“The barricade of the residence of the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki and that of the Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu is the culmination of the altercation between the executive and the legislative arms of government in the country.

“Following truncated impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari at the Senate, the constant intimidation of lawmakers by the agents of the executive is the culmination of the ongoing distrust between the two arms of government.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole reacts to NASS defectors: ‘They’re big masquerades with no electoral values’

“No democracy will survive in an atmosphere of unbridled interference by the executive in the affairs of the legislative chambers, using the coercive forces at its disposal to muzzle dissenting voices and distort free flow of democratic forces and freedom to associate

“The constitution of Nigeria, which both the executive and legislative members swore to uphold guarantees freedom of association and right to hold opinion and it will be detrimental to the deepening of our democracy for security agencies to deny any Nigerian these rights, rather all security forces are to ensure that these rights are respected”, the CNPP stated.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 25th July 2018 at 8:24 am
    Reply

    There’s no hiding place for the political prostitutes, the generation of failures which succumbed and accepted fulani Political Control via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. No hiding place for the complicit and collaborators of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order in the enemy’s attacks and killings of this territory natives and in the enemy’s plunder of this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc. The club of bandits name CNPP will not save them in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order using fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order using fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. The generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Any this territory native who do not join the Revolution with the Sword now under the natives Disintegrated Republics, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BASSEY

Ex-Rep, Bassey Etim defects to APC with over 6,000 supporters

— 25th July 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja A gale of defection hit the nation’s  political sphere, on Tuesday, as a former member of the House of Representatives for Uyo Federal Constituency, Bassey Etim,  defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Etim, who defected to the ruling party with 6, 000 of his …

  • INSECURITY

    Insecurity eroding Buhari, Al-Makura’s legacies – Group

    — 25th July 2018

    Linus Oota , Lafia A coalition of ethnic youth nationalities in Nasarawa State has warned the state government-led by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of the extensive damage to their credibility and expected political legacy which the expanding indiscriminate killings of innocent citizens had done to them. Coordinating president of…

  • PLATEAU

    Plateau varsity, security, herdsmen outlaw grazing on campus

    — 25th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The Leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Bokkos Chapter, security outfit, Operation SAFE HAVEN Bokkos Command and the Management of Plateau State University, have agreed on zero tolerance for day and night cattle grazing on the premises of the University. In a press statement signed by the Public…

  • BANK

    Bank donates operation vehicles to Taraba govt.

    — 25th July 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Zonal Manager of Zenith Bank Plc, Alhaji Abdulsalam Hassan, on Tuesday, presented 10 Toyota Hilux vans, fitted with security gadgets to the Taraba State Government for onward distribution to security agencies in the state. Hassan said that the bank’s gesture was in appreciation of the cordial relationship between the bank and…

  • CNPP

    CNPP condemns security siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu residences

    — 25th July 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has described the sustained rancorous relationship between the legislative arm of government and the Executive as a ‘threat to democracy’. The CNPP in a statement jointly signed by its National Chairman, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, and Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, made available to Daily Sun, …

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share