CNN’s Nima Elbagir keynote speaker at African Women in the Media conference

— 19th March 2018

African Women in the Media, a group organised by Dr Yemisi Akinbobola, is hosting its second annual event, and this year it’s in Ibadan, Nigeria.

CNN’s Senior International Correspondent, Nima Elbagir, is set to be the Keynote Speaker of the two-day AWiM18 conference which promises to be the largest gathering of female African content producers from all over the world. A multi-award winning journalist, Nima Elbagir exposed the slave auctioning of African migrants in Libya in 2017, sparking a global outcry and earning her a George Polk Award, and the Royal Television Society award for ‘Scoop of the Year’.

“As we celebrate the year of the woman, our theme this year is Visibility,” said Dr Yemisi Akinbobola, an award-winning journalist, academic, media entrepreneur, and founder of Stringers Africa, the organisation behind the group. “In the wake of campaigns like the #MeToo movement, and gender pay gap scandals, networks like the African Women in the Media are important, not just so we women in the media can connect and support each other, but so we can initiate change” adds Dr Akinbobola.

African Women in the Media (AWiM) is a Facebook group that convenes annually. The first convening event took place in Birmingham, UK with panels from both academia and industry. The AWiM17 keynote speaker was Minna Salami. The group wants to challenge the way media functions in relation to African women, and seeks to inspire, support and empower its members.

AWiM18, the organisers say, will be packed with panel discussions, project presentations, training workshops with subjects ranging from data journalism, to digital marketing. AWiM’s FlashTalks Series promises to challenge perspectives on key issues, while the Pitch Zone opportuned journalists and media entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to editors, funders and investors.

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

