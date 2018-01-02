The Sun News
Club honours UNIUYO First Class female graduate

Club honours UNIUYO First Class female graduate

— 2nd January 2018

It was celebration of academic excellence and philanthropy as Fortune Club International honoured outstanding beneficiaries of its scholarship initiative.

Miss Bassey Bassey Etim, who graduated in First Class grade in Civil Engineering and Joseph Effiong Inyang, a Second Class Upper graduate in Petroleum Engineering, both from University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State were decorated by the club for academic excellence during the 14th anniversary ceremony of Fortune International recently in Lagos.

Etim and Inyang, who presently are National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members enjoyed full scholarship on the platform of the club from their first year in the university till they graduated and are the first set of Nigerians to benefit from the programme.

The colourful event which commenced with a dedication service at the Christ Methodist Church, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos was also used to appreciate individuals and organisations that have impacted positively to the development of the country.

The chairman of the event, Ulouye Ante in his opening remarks commended the Fortune Club International for investing in human capacity development which according to him, ‘remains the foundation for any country to achieve solid development’, and urged other organisations and individuals to take a cue from the club’s humanitarian initiatives.

“I want to sincerely thank the Fortune Club because they have done something great. I urge the Oron Union, the USA branch to take a cue from what Fortune Club is doing -taking people right from inception in the university until they graduate I think is something that any right thinking organisation seeking to promote education should copy.

“Those of us in the union, we’ll go back with this lesson. We’ll go and tell ourselves that we’re not political parties whereby we come every year and start distributing money to students and at the end of the day we do not know who we have trained,” he said.

Reacting to the gesture, Bassey Etim, said she would have withdrawn for school, especially when she lost her mother, having lost her father earlier but for the scholarship offer from Fortune Club International,

“First, I’m grateful to God. I’m thankful to Fortune Club International, they have been really supportive. They picked me from nowhere after I lost my mum and the scholarship was all I had to depend on. So, I’m really grateful.

“I may not have been able to complete my studies. So, been able to finish school without having to worry so much about the financial constraint was a great privilege. It means so much to me. I am personally looking forward to doing the same to others along the line,” she said.

For Inyang, it feels awesome that an association like Fortune Club International could reposition his live from a hopeless situation. People, who have family responsibilities, could still extend assistance to indigent peoples – children whose parents they didn’t know could do this. I’ve never met any member of the club before then. All of a sudden, I was given scholarship. They are not politicians, to say maybe it’s a political empowerment. Honestly I’m short of words.

President of the club, Fortune Eyo Inuekim, who described the two graduands as worthy products of a worthy course, said he was proud of them for their excellent academics performances which justified their selection from the over 100 that entered for the scholarship race. He disclosed that the number for the next scholarship award has been increased from two to five lucky students.

“I want to use this avenue to appeal to the corporate bodies, especially the governments to encourage them by employing them. We’ll also explore within our level to see how we can employ them and make them meaningfully productive,” he concluded.

