Cloudy skies, localised rains to prevail on Monday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the Central states of the country on Monday morning with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Yola and Mambilla Plateau axis.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Sunday in Abuja, also predicted with day and Night temperatures 26 to 34 and 17 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that localized thunderstorms were anticipated over Abuja, Makurdi, Jos, Lafia, Kaduna, Lokoja, Bauchi, Yola and Jalingo in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that Southern States would experience increased cloudiness with prospects of localised rains over Lagos, Yenogoa, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Ijebu-Ode and Eket in the morning.

It also predicted chances of isolated thunderstorms over Akure, Osogbo, Ibadan, Enugu, Awka, Onitsha, Calabar, Lagos and Port Harcourt in the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet added that the region would have day and Night temperatures of 30 to 31 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy morning with isolated thunderstorm over Maiduguri, Nguru, Potiskum and Gomb with day and night temperatures of 30 to 36 and 20 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There are prospects of localised thunderstorms over Yelwa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, Katsina and Gusau, in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Increased cloudiness with prospects of localised thunderstorms is expected over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours’’, NiMet predicted. (NAN)

