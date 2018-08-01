Disquiet over Abuja Arts and Crafts village closure

Reacting to the accusations Runsewe emphasized that, since the Arts and Crafts Village was closed down, Abuja residence have had some level of peace.

Walter Okaegbu, Abuja

Traders in the Abuja Arts and Crafts Village are now scattered across the city of Abuja as a result of the continued closure of the arts and craft centre by the Nigeria Police, other security agencies and officials of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC).

Some are now roadside artists, while others have found their way to hotels, where they exhibit their works, while the majority of them are stranded and have nowhere to go.

The arts and culture village, located in the capital city’s central area, is the permanent site of the NCAC. Last February the police raided the place and alleged that they found firearms and substances suspected to be marijuana there.