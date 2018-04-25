CLO tasks Gov. Dickson on appointment of judges

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), in Bayelsa State, has tasked Governor Seriake Dickson, to address the rising cases of empty courts in the Judiciary as a result of dearth of judges in the state.

The late Chief Francis Egele (SAN) had made similar call during the reception held in his honour to celebrate the his appointment as SAN.

Bayelsa State Chairman of CLO, Chief Nengi James-Eriworio, disclosed that investigation has shown that since 2016, over three courts had become vacant due to the demise of Justice G. S. Botei of High Court 3, the promotion of Justice B. A. Ugoh of High Court 7 and the retirement of Justice Margaret Akpomienmien of High Court 2.

The organisation, in a letter in a letter dated 20th of April, 2018, and addressed to Governor Dickson, which it said was to draw the attention to the harm that lack of Judges is inflicting of the dispensation of justice, said priority should be given to the issue.

The CLO reminded that state government that the NJC’s requirements for the appointment of judges included provision of new vehicle and accommodation to appointed judges.

The letter read in part, “The request is premised on the CLO field report that there are now vacant courts in the State judiciary for urgent attention.

“We agree that the state is undergoing serious economic crises; there is the need to meet the National Judicial Council (NJC) guidelines in the appointment of judges in the state.

“The appointment of judges should be given priority attention as the judicial sector is no doubt a critical sector in any administration.

“We therefore urge that the state manage its resources and projects to also include the demand for housing and vehicles as requested in the NJC guidelines.”