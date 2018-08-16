Climate change: No longer debate for distant nations

In my first Sun newspaper column back in January 2018, I wrote about the origins of the herdsmen crisis. My focus then was to establish the link between the crisis and climate change. That would not be my first time taking on the issue in the media. In fact, in my numerous writings and interviews, I have discussed and proffered solutions to the stateless and homeless people of the desert who have lost their lands and boundaries to the Sahara and have migrated in thousands and millions to Nigeria. Nigeria being the Big Brother of the continent and in line with the ECOWAS protocol on free movement of persons, residence and establishment, which stipulates the right of ECOWAS citizens to enter, reside and establish economic activities in the territory of other member states, saw her population grow from 60 million people at independence to about 200 million people without proper documentation and statistics of how we got there.

It is nice to be able to harbour countries that have been affected by the phenomenon of climate change, which brought about desertification that damaged the grazing fields, greenery for farming and water bodies throughout the fringes of the Sahara. It is also nice to be able to harbour migration from neighbouring countries, but we have to be mindful of the fact that, if Nigeria should go down as a result of uncontrolled migration, a lot of these neighbouring countries will go down as well.

Permit me to digress slightly but, you see, the open-door policy is not the problem. Unlike a certain world leader that seems adamant at building walls and changing laws to keep people away, especially people of colour, I am pro-migration as I have benefited greatly from the opportunity. My education benefitted from my ability to migrate. My adventures enabled me mingle with people from different parts of the world that I crossed paths with and explored the many different cultures around us. So, once again, I will like to clarify that migration is not the problem.

It is inevitable. The problem is harbouring people from sub-regional countries without proper documentation, which only makes nonsense of the ECOWAS free movement protocol. It is irresponsible of a nation not to make provisions for the security and overpopulation implications of migration, especially if the nation had been warned of the looming crisis. Climate change rang an early bell many chose to turn deaf ears to.

I am aware that some of the shepherds who are very skilled in animal husbandry and have migrated from as far as Mauritania, Senegal, Niger, Chad and Northern Cameroons add some value to the economy so there is a lot that can be gained from this situation. But bearing in mind that 11 states in Nigeria are equally affected by desertification, at this point, I believe a necessary starting step at addressing the problem will require a continental review of the protocol that has imposed this crisis on Nigeria.

Another urgent and most important step is to make investments in greening projects that will create new grazing fields in the homes and lands of these migrants to encourage them to go back to their countries. Over 20 years ago, during my stint in the desert, I encountered thousands of herdsmen with their numerous animal herds. I got to know their culture, way of life and their way of travelling. It became more obvious in my subsequent desert expeditions just how much the disappearing greenery, grazing fields and water bodies affected the entire Fulani herdsmen communities. Then, the theme of my expedition, “Global warming is climate change and climate change is desertification, drought and famine,” was meant to bring about the sensitization of the people and government, but nobody noticed.