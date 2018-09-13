– The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2018 - Climate change: ECOWAS engages experts
13th September 2018 - Herdsmen’s killings: Northern churches blame Buhari for inaction
13th September 2018 - Optimise interdependence of men, women in agriculture, VC tells FG
13th September 2018 - INEC denies plan to postpone 2019 general elections
13th September 2018 - APC describes EIU, HSBC report as ‘doomsday prophesy’
13th September 2018 - Mark appoints Sen. Kure, DG campaign organisation
13th September 2018 - Defend your votes, ADP candidate tells voters
13th September 2018 - Sit-at-home: Ohanaeze youths, police gang up against IPOB
13th September 2018 - UNGA: Insecurity tops Nigeria’s agenda
13th September 2018 - Benue Assembly suspends three LG chairs, one deputy
Home / National / Climate change: ECOWAS engages experts
ECOWAS

Climate change: ECOWAS engages experts

— 13th September 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, on Wednesday,  engaged the services of experts to discuss issues about climate change.

Drawn from countries of the West African sub-region, the experts who were from research institutions were called upon to make available, the result of their research on climate change, under the ECOWAS Scientific and Technical Consultative Group on Climate Change.

The meeting, according to the Head of Division, Environmental Policies and Regulations, Environment Directorate of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Bougonou Djeri-Alassani, was convened to see how the result of the experts on climate change could help to document the strategy and decision making in the ECOWAS region regarding climate change.

READ ALSO: el-Rufai invites Chinese experts to revamp Kaduna economy

Djeri-Alassani who represented the ECOWAS Commissioner for Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Sekou Sangare, said: “As you know, climate change is a huge concern now. The entire world is working to mitigate climate change, and in our region, we are more concerned about adaptation; how to work on adaptation to have a good result to help make less the relative impact of climate change on our member states.”

Speaking further, Djeri-Alassani said the three-day- event would dwell on savings, cost of the impact of climate change and the main component of global strategy to fight climate change in the ECOWAS sub-region and the implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ECOWAS

Climate change: ECOWAS engages experts

— 13th September 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, on Wednesday,  engaged the services of experts to discuss issues about climate change. Drawn from countries of the West African sub-region, the experts who were from research institutions were called upon to make available, the result of their research on climate change, under…

  • BUHARI

    Herdsmen’s killings: Northern churches blame Buhari for inaction

    — 13th September 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A conglomeration of churches in northern Nigeria, under the umbrella of Tarayyar Ekklisiyoyin Kristia Nijeriya (TEKAN), has lashed at President Muhammadu Buhari for turning a blind eye to the killings and maiming of Christians by herdsmen in the north. President of TEKAN, Rev. Caleb Ahima disclosed this yesterday during the 63rd General…

  • WOMEN

    Optimise interdependence of men, women in agriculture, VC tells FG

    — 13th September 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Vice  Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), Prof. Richard Kimbir, has harped on the need for government at all levels to optimise the interdependence of men and women in agriculture and rural development. Kimbir stated this during the opening ceremony of a four-day conference organized by the Society for Gender in…

  • INEC

    INEC denies plan to postpone 2019 general elections

    — 13th September 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it has no plan to postpone the 2019 general elections. Apparently referring to media report claiming that the Commission is hatching such plan, the Commission in a statement, signed by Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, said…

  • APC

    APC describes EIU, HSBC report as ‘doomsday prophesy’

    — 13th September 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as ‘doomsday prophesy’, the report from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research unit of The Economist Magazine and HSBC, that a second term for President Muhammadu Buhari would greatly stunt the economic development of the country. The ruling party in a statement signed by…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share