Cleric writes UN, others, over Biafra agitators

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries Inc. Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, has written to the secretary general of the United Nations and other world leaders, including United States of America, Russia and Israel to urgently intervene and save Igbo youths from being exterminated by military troops.

He said, as he listened to Buhari’s recent broadcast and dishing order to service chiefs to crush members of the IPOB alongside other terrorist groups, he shed tears, knowing the implications and how disastrous and bloody such an order could be.

Bishop Udeh, who spoke to newsmen at his cathedral church, Nnewi, yesterday, said after listening to the broadcast, he now had a vision where the spirit of God showed him how the military troops were drafted to Igbo land to clear Igbo youths, adding that if UN and other world bodies failed to intervene as urgently as possible, his vision in that spiritual world could manifest in the physical world.

“Let the UN, USA, Russia, Israel and others intervene now to stop the military from wiping out innocent Igbo youths who are merely agitating for self determination within the ambit of the law,” he appealed.

He said he was highly disappointed that rather than coming back to thank Nigerians for their prayers which led to his recovery and return to the country to resume work, Buhari is giving an order to the military to massacre Ndigbo just because they are agitating for self determination, which is allowed by law.

He said Nigerians are tired of elected retired military officers as civilian presidents because autocracy had always run through their veins and blood, adding that after Buhari, Nigerians should only go for a civilian president who would always bend down and dialogue with the masses to find a lasting solution to the problems.

He also urged Buhari to vacate the seat now based on health ground for his own good.

“I can see that Buhari wants to die on the seat of power. I have always advised him to resign on health ground but the cabal in the presidency does not want him to leave the seat for another tribe. He should resign now because we are tired of military commanders. If he fails to resign, I shall resurrect my earlier call for his impeachment by the National Assembly,” he stated.

He contended that the only election ever conducted in a free and transparent manner was the June 12, 1993 exercise which was won by the late Chief Moshood Abiola, adding that other elections conducted in Nigeria, including the one that brought Obasanjo, Yar’Adua and Jonathan and others into office were mere manipulations by the Northern cabals and caliphate.

No party can defeat PDP in Abia – Deputy gov.

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia.

Abia State deputy governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, has said that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is the only party that is firmly rooted in all the 184 political wards of the state.

He explained that as a result of the party’s popularity, it still remains the party to beat in the state.

He stated that PDP would defeat the opposing All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and its counterpart, the All Progressive Congress, (APC) in the 2019 general elections.

He stressed that with the return of some chieftains of the party who defected to opposition during the 2015 election, the coast is clear for the PDP in 2019.

Chukwu who stated this in an interview with newsmen described Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as a bridge builder who does not practice politics with bitterness.

He enjoined members of the opposition to heed the governor’s call to join hands and build the state.

The deputy governor, a former speaker of the State Assembly, said that the PDP in Abia remains a big family, and described those who defected to the opposition in 2015, as men who took ‘decision in the heat of anger’ and made mistakes’.

We don’t have opposition that is capable of dislodging the PDP in Abia State. I don’t want to mention names but which of the parties can stand the PDP? Abia is a PDP state; there is no other party here. In Abia, opposition parties only exist to make up the numbers. Some people who are making noise in other parties are members of the PDP who left as a result of the fallout of the 2015 party primaries.

“They took their decision at the heat of anger and men who take such decisions are bound to always make mistakes. Despite the fall out of the primaries, PDP is still one big family with its structures intact and firmly rooted across the 17 local government areas of the state”.