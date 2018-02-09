Cleric urges Christians to stop production of harmful gospel music

John Adams, Minna

A clergyman in the Catholic Diocese of Minna, Niger State, Reverend Christian Achinivu, has urged gospel singers in the country to stop the production of songs that are “harmful” and in contrast with the promotion of morals in the society.

Rev. Achinivu popularly called ” Father Paiko” in religious and social circles” in the state, said that, “words convey meanings and ideas while ideas exercise control and influence over people positively or negatively”, hence the need to be mindful of the kind of gospel music that are meant for public consumption.

The Reverend Father who spoke in Minna on Friday ahead of the release of his proposed music album, observed that some of the musics in the Nigeria market did not only encourages immorality, but harmful, and therefore should be discouraged.

“Our songs should be unharmful to the general public who want to enjoy the sound and creativity we make.

“Our works should not end up as poisons to the people simply because they like the style of music we play or produce” he said, adding that songs should ” make our children safer when they listen to it”.

“Let me say that we can still write our music on any genre including R&B, Pop, Dance, electronic, folk, country music, soul and tell clean stories without involving the use of immoral words or lyrics”.

The clergyman who has produced several musical albums, announced plans to release three new ones before the end of the year, which according to him, would help evangelism and promote decent behaviours in both the old and young in the society.

He said the new albums would be available in all major digital stores worldwide and on his social network pages.