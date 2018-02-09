The Sun News
Latest
9th February 2018 - 2019: Plateau APC elders reaffirm support for Buhari, Lalong
9th February 2018 - Cleric urges Christians to stop production of harmful gospel music
9th February 2018 - Wike alleges FG plot to rig 2019 elections
9th February 2018 - Amended elections table-time: NASS members’ll be the losers – Gov. Bello
9th February 2018 - Alleged N400m fraud: Metuh has case to answer, says Supreme Court
9th February 2018 - Labour threatens strike in Kano
9th February 2018 - Pyeonchang Winter Olympics declared open with stunning ceremony
9th February 2018 - VAIDS: Ugwuanyi urges FG to pay Enugu N14b debt
9th February 2018 - Buhari in total support of youth issues – Onyeama
9th February 2018 - Group urges FG to stop Benue killings
Home / National / Cleric urges Christians to stop production of harmful gospel music

Cleric urges Christians to stop production of harmful gospel music

— 9th February 2018

John Adams, Minna

A clergyman in the Catholic Diocese of Minna, Niger State, Reverend Christian Achinivu, has urged gospel singers in the country to stop the production of songs that are “harmful” and in contrast with the promotion of morals in the society.

Rev. Achinivu popularly called ” Father Paiko” in religious and social circles” in the state, said that, “words convey meanings and ideas while ideas exercise control and influence over people positively or negatively”, hence the need to be mindful of the kind of gospel music that are meant for public consumption.

The Reverend Father who spoke in Minna on Friday ahead of the release of his proposed music album, observed that some of the musics in the Nigeria market did not only encourages immorality, but harmful, and therefore should be discouraged.

“Our songs should be unharmful to the general public who want to enjoy the sound and creativity we make.

“Our works should not end up as poisons to the people simply because they like the style of music we play or produce” he said, adding that songs should ” make our children safer when they listen to it”.

“Let me say that we can still write our music on any genre including R&B, Pop, Dance, electronic, folk, country music, soul and tell clean stories without involving the use of immoral words or lyrics”.

The clergyman who has produced several musical albums, announced plans to release three new ones before the end of the year, which according to him, would help evangelism and promote decent behaviours in both the old and young in the society.

He said the new albums would be available in all major digital stores worldwide and on his social network pages.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Plateau APC elders reaffirm support for Buhari, Lalong

— 9th February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos The All Progressive Congress (APC) Elders Advisory Council, Plateau State, has reaffirmed its support for President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong ahead of the 2019 general elections. Chairman of the Council, Capt. Joseph Din (rtd), disclosed this, on Friday, in Jos, during a media briefing. He maintained that and former President…

  • Cleric urges Christians to stop production of harmful gospel music

    — 9th February 2018

    John Adams, Minna A clergyman in the Catholic Diocese of Minna, Niger State, Reverend Christian Achinivu, has urged gospel singers in the country to stop the production of songs that are “harmful” and in contrast with the promotion of morals in the society. Rev. Achinivu popularly called ” Father Paiko” in religious and social circles”…

  • Wike alleges FG plot to rig 2019 elections

    — 9th February 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is alleging that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded plans to print illegal gubernatorial ballot papers for Rivers, Delta and Akwa Ibom States, that will, according to him, exclude certain newly registered political parties as a premise for the nullification of the elections of…

  • Amended elections table-time: NASS members’ll be the losers – Gov. Bello

    — 9th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said lawmakers would be the losers of the National Assembly’s proposal to change the order of elections already set by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The House of Representatives committee on electoral act (amendment) Bill had, in its amendments to the 2010 electoral act included…

  • Alleged N400m fraud: Metuh has case to answer, says Supreme Court

    — 9th February 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Supreme Court, on Friday, held that a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh, had a case to answer in respect of the money laundering charges involving the sums of N400 million and $2 million instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)….

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share