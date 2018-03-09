Cleric launches book, as church celebrates anniversary

Akinsola Omidire

It was excitement galore recently at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church of God (AMONA) Worldwide Parish Headquarters, as the church celebrated its annual Eri anniversary and thanksgiving, just as its founder, Primate Olu Omoniyi, used the forum to launch his book, You Must Be Born Again.

Held at the church auditorium in Itire, Surulere, Lagos, parishioners, clergymen, members from other parishes, captains of industry and journalists all converged on the venue for the event.

Activities for the anniversary commenced with a seven-day open revival outside the church premises. A two-week vigil was held at the auditorium prior to the Eri Day.

Towards the end of the programme, The Ark of Covenant – Apoti Eri – was brought out from its enclave. Many of the congregants made requests from the ark, believing that there would be testimonies on the efficacy of the prayers next year.

At the event, Omoniyi said the term ‘Eri’ came out of the instructions that God gave to Moses in the wilderness.

“I started a yearly seven-day fast without knowing God’s plan for me. But the breakthrough came in 1991 when God appeared to me and placed the Ark of Covenant in my hands in a dream. The following year, 1992, the ark was inaugurated and, ever since, problems brought here have been solved spiritually,” he said.

Eri Grand Patron, Chief Wasiu, noted that the Ark of Covenant was a covenant between God and the primate, adding that God had solved many problems through the cleric using the ark.

“I am a living witness,” he said.

The primate then presented his book, You Must Be Born Again, to the congregation. The congregants thereafter launched the book with different amounts of money.

Asked what prompted the title, Omoniyi said: “I never thought of writing a book but the inspiration came that I should write on salt, clay and oil. I now checked the scriptures for their spiritual importance, and I also evangelised for seven years, performing spiritual works on people, and it worked. So you must believe in the Bible to be a true Christian.

A number of musicians showcased their talents and entertained the congregation at the event.