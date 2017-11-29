Cleric harps on Nigeria’s unity

•Insists country’ll be better when restructured

By Chinyere Anyanwu

A cleric, Prophet Collins Timothy, of Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministries, Ijegun, Lagos, has reiterated the essence of Nigeria unity. He said this on the sidelines of his ministry’s 2017 Annual Women Convention themed, “Are You Prepared for the Second Coming of the Lord?”

The minister who believes in the oneness of Nigeria said there was no need to split the country, saying that a restructured country would be better.

“We met this nation this way; let’s build it and repair it. What we need is restructuring. We should throw away tribalism because one of the problems that is about to come unto this nation is going to be because of tribalism.

“We should see ourselves as one, whether one is Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba; we are one; it is one flesh, one blood. No matter who is at the top, let others support him to restructure and build the nation.”

Prophet Timothy, who lamented the seeming lack of concern for the challenges facing the poor in the country by governments at various levels, and the selfishness of wealthy Nigerians who stash money abroad, stated that the problems of poverty, high-level insecurity and unemployment could be tackled adequately if government and individuals invested in industries.

“They are talking about hate speech, that’s not the main problem. The problem is that government has not identified and addressed the need of the people; so people must talk because of the problems they are facing.

“There is no employment. The money that government ought to invest in building industries and generating jobs is being taken out of the country. If those with this money can invest it in industries and employ our youths, Nigeria will be better. There won’t be hate speeches and killings. So let the government see the masses’ needs and meet those needs.”

Speaking on the agitations for self actualisation by different interest groups in the country, Prophet Timothy noted the need for dialogue between the Federal government and the agitators, saying: “Killing Biafrans and militants from the Niger Delta is not the solution. The best thing is to negotiate with them. That’s the only way government can overcome the problem.”

Explaining the theme of the convention, Timothy said: “This year’s programme is different from previous ones; it deals with an entirely different issue. Before now, the convention dwelt on issues pertaining to family life. But this year, we are talking about preparing souls for the second coming of Christ.

“With the way satanic kingdom is spreading, people need to realise that we are not here on earth to kill, destroy and commit evil. We are created for a purpose and that purpose needs to be fulfilled before the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. So, this programme is geared towards winning souls.

“The programme also aims at making our women to build their families and our men to know that they need to build their homes and to be prepared for Jesus.”

President of the Women Fellowship of the church, Pastor (Mrs.) Rosemary Timothy, corroborated her husband on the target of the programme. She said several revelations of the second coming of Christ she had informed the focus of the convention.

“For some months now, all my revelations have been about the second coming of Christ. I once saw heaven torn into two with a great noise. I was shouting to people around to look up but everyone was busy with what they were doing, selling their wares; nobody listened to me. This was an obvious sign that Jesus Christ is coming back again.

“Things that have not been happening before are now happening. These revelations formed the theme of this programme.”

Mrs Timothy who advised Christian women, to wake up from their spiritual slumber and be up for God, regretted that in the church today, many people didn’t have time for God anymore.

“Christian women are no longer serious about God. Their concern now is largely about themselves; they wear what they are not supposed to wear because they want to keep their marriages. They’ll say they are doing what they are doing because their husbands were having extramarital affairs so they wanted to dress to prevent them from straying.

“Salvation is personal. The only thing they can do is to pray for the salvation of their husbands. If their husbands have gone astray you too should not go astray.”

The women fellowship president therefore enjoined the women to be prayerful because with prayer they could control any situation. “There is power in prayer. With prayer, they can turn their husbands from their negative lifestyles.”