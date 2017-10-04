Cleric  gives succour to physically challenged persons in Ebonyi

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Over the years, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali has made the physically challenged persons his best friends.

Thus when recently he organised a thanksgiving mass to mark his 23 years in the Lord’s vineyard, he took time to remember his best friends.

The event which took place at St Matthew’s Catholic Church, Ugwuachara, was attended by the crème de la crème in Ebonyi State, including the state governor, Chief David Umahi, other government functionaries, business leaders, family members, friends, and well-wishers of the celebrant.

The about 500-capacity church building was filled by congregants who trooped out to celebrate with their priest.

But of all the guests who attended the event, his best friends, the physically challenged persons, constituted about 40 per cent of the attendance.

The large turnout, sources said, was as a result of the cordial relationship between the priest, who doubles as an aide to Governor Umahi on Religious and Welfare Matters, and his guests.

“As the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Religious and Welfare Matters, he has been fair to the physically challenged people. I want to believe that they turned out in their numbers to return his love to him,” a Catholic faithful who simply gave her name as Mrs Nwankwo, said.

True to Mrs Nwankwo, the cleric had as usual lined up gift bags by the side of the church hall to be distributed to the guests at the end of the ceremony.

And as if obsessed with love and passion for the physically challenged persons and perhaps poor people generally, Fr. Nwali cut short the thanksgiving mass to hand out gifts to them as his usual friends.

The items he distributed included 50 wheel chairs, 10 sewing machines, 15 hair driers, five generating sets for barbers, Ophthalmological Sensational Walking Stick, clutches, exercise books, among others.

In his homily, Fr. Nwali charged the Christians to cultivate the habit of giving, especially to the needy in the society.

He pointed out that such acts spurs God to open His gates of blessings upon humanity just as He promised.

While chiding those who pay evil for evil to desist from such attitude, the cleric reminded the parishioners that vengeance belongs to God and Him alone.

“I pray God to grant you His grace. Grace is the presence of overpowering power. This grace will enable you not to return evil for evil. Returning evil for evil is bad. Paying evil for evil and goodness for goodness, in the view of many people is just normal.

“But I tell you that the courage to pay evil for goodness is divinity. So, the message today is that we should learn to forgive.

“The consciousness of who we are, where we are coming from and where we are going will not allow us to live proudly. Some people live proudly because they have lost consciousness of who they are,” he pointed out.

On his 23 years as a priest celebration, the cleric said that it was to show gratitude to God.

He confessed that God has been kind to him in so many ways and as such deserves all adoration and thanksgiving.

“Each time I look back at the years, I see reasons to thank God. The most merciful God has shown me mercy in many ways I least expected. So, this is to appreciate Him in the presence of everybody for his love and kindness upon my life,” he said.

He added that his long time friendship with the physically challenged people was unwavering; hence, he often remembers them in his daily activities.

He reminded the congregants that the physically challenged people did not choose to be in that form, but was because of circumstances beyond their control.

“That’s why I decided to give them these things to assist them in their daily living. I urge everybody to always render helping hands to these people and, of course, every person in need,” he pleaded.

In his speech, the state governor who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, eulogised the priest for his kindness.

He said that ever since he joined his government, he has proved himself a worthy and loyal ally.

“We are all here today to support you and to thank God with you. You are a good man. And over the years, you have lived by your calling as a priest. We are not surprised by this act of kindness because that is what you are known for,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the physically challenged persons, the President of Initiative for Eradication of Poverty and Empowerment of the Disabled (IFEPED), Mr Victor Clifford Ugwu; its Secretary, Mrs Kate Onovoh and South East Coordinator, Dr Walter Madike, thanked the priest for his kind gestures.

They also thanked God for His goodness and mercies upon the cleric.

“We are concerned because not minding the tasking nature of his priestly duties, Rev. Fr. Dr Nwali has remained very outstanding among the few good spirited individuals in the South East who have effortlessly devoted their shoulders to bear the numerous brunt and challenges of we the physically challenged people in the South East Nigeria.

“His spiritual, financial, and moral supports, countless as they are have fetched us silver and gold and my said.