Cleric flays ongoing separatist agitations in Nigeria

— 27th September 2017

Rev. Fr Francis Ofodum, Parish Priest, St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Air Force Station, Jos has flayed ongoing separatist agitations in the country, saying Nigerians stand to gain more if they remain united.

Ofodum made the remark on Wednesday in Jos at the closing of a 3-day interdenominational unity prayer to mark the 10th anniversary of Reformation Covenant Gathering (RCG).

“Agitations from some quarters about splitting Nigeria is uncalled for.

“Rather all Nigerians irrespective of religious, tribal, ethnic and political affiliations should work hard to ensure that Nigeria remain one indivisible entity,” he said.

He admonished Nigerian leaders to harness the country’s diversity to strengthen national unity and prosperity.

In his remarks, the General Coordinator of RCG, Evangelist Bartholomew Onolameh, thanked God for keeping together the church in the past 10 years of its interdenominational ministry.

Onolameh said that theme of programme, “ Kill the Goliath”, was deliberate chosen to challenge anything that may hinder Nigerians from achieving their destiny.

The cleric prayed for turn-around in the fortunes of the country and predicted bumper agricultural harvest in 2017. (NAN)

