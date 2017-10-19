The Sun News
Cleric condemns rising prostitution in Nigeria, calls for total ban

— 19th October 2017

A cleric, Pastor Samuel Adegboye, has condemned the rising rate of prostitution among girls in the country and called on the Federal Government to impose total ban on “the dirty business”.

Adegboye, who is the General Overseer of Testimony Chapel, Ilorin, however, said the government should create job opportunities to dissuade those going into prostitution for a living.

The cleric noted in an interview, on Thursday, in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, that those engaged in full time prostitution were lazy and not ready to acquire education.

“Most young girls become lazy and not ready to further their studies since they have hope in operating as a social worker to survive.

“ Imagine most hotels are being used to harbour commercial sex workers where they have their own rooms to host their clients; at times, you will see them roaming the streets in search of clients without shame.

“Government must enact a law to ban such an evil business. It is becoming worse everyday as some non – Nigerians will even come to practice such a dirty act in our dear country.

“ Prostitution is responsible for increased rate of sexual diseases in our society. When different people are allowed from neighbouring countries to come and live as commercial sex workers in Nigeria without let or hindrance.

“Since the government has refused to intervene, Nigeria now become a home of commercial sex workers. It is time to act fast and curb the evil practice.

“ Government must use security agents to check every hotel and arrest any person suspected to be a commercial sex worker,” he said. (NAN)

