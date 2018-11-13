The Girl in the Spider’s Web is the fourth novel in the Millennium series.

It focuses on the characters Lisbeth Salander ( Claire Foy) and Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig). Written by David Lagercrantz.

This is the first novel in the series not authored by the series’ creator and author of the first three Millennium books, Stieg Larsson, who died of a heart attack in 2004.

The Crown actress, Claire Foy took up a new challenge in the movie which is a sequel to ‘The girl with the dragon tattoo’.

For ‘The girl in the spider’s web,’ Foy drops her Emmy-winning performance as Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s ‘The Crown,’ takes over playing the franchise star, Lisbeth Salander.

The movie which is currently disturbed in Nigeria by Silverbird film distribution company, tells the story of young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist who found themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.

In the movie, Foy intensifies her role as Salander, who avenges abused women.

The girl in the spider’s web,’ made its debut across Nigeria on Friday, November 9, 2018