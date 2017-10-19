The Sun News
Latest
19th October 2017 - CJ pardons 43 awaiting trial inmates in Sokoto
19th October 2017 - Borno closes public schools amid Monkey Pox panic
19th October 2017 - 11 children die of whooping cough in Kano – Official
19th October 2017 - Oyo govt. reads riot act to land- grabbers
19th October 2017 - Umahi donates N27.6m to Govt. House staff school
19th October 2017 - Nigeria will achieve food sufficiency soon, says Ogbeh
19th October 2017 - Court restrains IGP, CP from arresting Ecobank MD
19th October 2017 - Islamic State commanders flee from Syria into Turkey, monitor says
19th October 2017 - Prominent Nigerians peddled falsehood against my govt. – Jonathan
19th October 2017 - No alternative to the UN, Putin says
Home / National / CJ pardons 43 awaiting trial inmates in Sokoto

CJ pardons 43 awaiting trial inmates in Sokoto

— 19th October 2017

The Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Bello Abbas, on Thursday granted pardon to 43 awaiting trial inmates in the Sokoto Central Prison.

Abbas pardoned the inmates when he paid an official visit to the prison to ascertain the deserving cases for review, especially awaiting trial inmates.

The chief judge said that the gesture was aimed at decongesting prisons and ensuring that suspects did not stay much longer than necessary while awaiting trial.

“Our aim is to see to the welfare of the inmates and ensure that no one will stay longer than necessary, while awaiting trial before the various courts in the state.

“As such, the assignment we are embarking on is to ensure speedy clearance of all awaiting trials, while those who had over stayed are discharged,” he said.

The chief judge also promised that all the remaining awaiting trial inmates would soon be tried, after liaising with all the courts and other related agencies.

Abbas further promised to continue such exercise from time to time in order to ensure sanity in the conduct of justice and control the number of inmates in the prison.

The Controller of Prison, Mr. Halliru Na’abba, commended the Chief Judge, the state and federal governments for taking more measures to ensure the wellbeing of the inmates and decongesting the prisons in the country.

He called on the pardoned inmates to utilized such opportunity in changing there lifestyle and become a better citizens in the country.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, Abbas has on Feb. 8, granted pardon to 28 awaiting trial inmates. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CJ pardons 43 awaiting trial inmates in Sokoto

— 19th October 2017

The Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Bello Abbas, on Thursday granted pardon to 43 awaiting trial inmates in the Sokoto Central Prison. Abbas pardoned the inmates when he paid an official visit to the prison to ascertain the deserving cases for review, especially awaiting trial inmates. The chief judge said that the gesture was…

  • Borno closes public schools amid Monkey Pox panic

    — 19th October 2017

    The Borno Government on Thursday announced the closure of  37 public primary schools in Maiduguri as a result of confusion and  pandemonium in its schools over alleged vaccination against Monkey pox disease. Alhaji Shettima Kullima, the Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), made the announce  in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria…

  • 11 children die of whooping cough in Kano – Official

    — 19th October 2017

    The Kiru Local Government Council of Kano State says about 11 children have died of whooping cough at Kankwana village. This is contained in a statement issued by the Information Officer of the local government council, Malam Rabiu Khalil. Khalil said about 40 other children affected by the same disease were receiving medical attention. Malam…

  • Oyo govt. reads riot act to land- grabbers

    — 19th October 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Oyo State Commissioner for lands, Housing and Survey, Mr. Isaac Omodewu, has made it known that the state government was ready to address the issue of forcible seizure of landed property across the state by the popular ‘Omo Onile’ with full force. Omodewu said that the offence attracts a minimum of…

  • Umahi donates N27.6m to Govt. House staff school

    — 19th October 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday, donated the sum of N27.6 million to members of staff of Government House. The largesse, Daily Sun gathered, was to enable them offset the tuition fees of their children and other related fees. The benefiting staff members are 217 and drawn from the…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share