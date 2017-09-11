Civil Defence deploys operatives on Niger highways

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed its operatives on highways in Niger, to check the increasing activities of kidnappers and cattle rustlers in the state.

The Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Mr Philip Ayuba, made the disclosure in an interview, in Minna, on Monday.

Ayuba said the deployment became necessary because of worsening activities of kidnappers in the state, especially on the Minna-Suleja highway.

He said that similar deployments had been made on the Bida-Lambata highway, Minna-Kontagora road and Minna -Shiroro expressway.

“We have already identified hot spots, where they usually operate and deployed our personnel to comb the entire areas for the arrest and prosecution of the hoodlums.”

Ayuba said that directives had since been given to officers on how to ensure the success of the operations.

He called on members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers to report suspected passengers to the nearest offices of the NSCDC for necessary action.

The commandant said that complementing the effort of the command would assist in ensuring peaceful co-existence in the state.

He appealed for the support of stakeholders, including traditional rulers in sensitizing communities on the importance of giving information on suspicious movements of people. (NAN)