Manchester City have allegedly maintained an interest in signing Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

A reported earlier this week suggested that Pep Guardiola was prepared to sign just one new player during the next two transfer windows, with the Spaniard having spent heavily since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Guardiola remains an admirer of Isco and is keeping a close eye on any developments with the playmaker at the Bernabeu.

Isco is said to be out of favour at the European champions, and it has been claimed that the 26-year-old has started to grow disillusioned with life at the club.

Real remain in a strong position, however, with Isco still having over three-and-a-half years left on his contract.