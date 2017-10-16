The Sun News
Latest
16th October 2017 - Cities where women should not travel to
16th October 2017 - Man, 54, remanded for rape of girl, 8
16th October 2017 -   Fresh Plateau killings: 29 victims buried in one grave
16th October 2017 - Portugal and Spain wildfires: Dozens dead and injured
16th October 2017 - Intels: Presidency plans to weaken Atiku for 2019 -Timi Frank
16th October 2017 - Court orders FG to serve charges on Senator Misau
16th October 2017 - Monkey Pox patient commits suicide
16th October 2017 - Ondo communities protests 8 months power outage
16th October 2017 - Bayelsa SARS outguns, arrests 4 armed robbers
16th October 2017 - Business ease: 3 ministers meet over visa issuance
Home / Features / Cities where women should not travel to

Cities where women should not travel to

— 16th October 2017

The Egyptian capital Cairo has been described as the “most dangerous” megacity for women.
The finding comes from the first international poll on how women fare in cities with over 10 million people.
The survey was conducted in 19 megacities where experts on women’s issues were asked about how well women were protected from sexual violence.

 

TOPSHOT – Indian police arrest activists from the Social Unity Centre of India (SUCI) organisation as they block a road during a protest against a gang rape in Kolkata on May 31, 2016.
A woman was kidnapped and gang-raped by at least four men on May 29 in the Salt Lake area of the city and is currently being treated in hopsital, local media reported. / AFP / Dibyangshu SARKAR (Photo credit should read DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images)

The poll ranked London as the megacity most friendly to women, followed by Tokyo and Paris.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said women were now leading in every level of society in London, including public service, the arts, business and politics.
Women’s rights campaigners in Cairo blame centuries-old traditions for the discrimination there, with any progressive steps to help women extremely difficult.
Women also have limited access to good healthcare, finance and education.
Shahira Amin, a high profile Egyptian journalist, said everything about the city was difficult for women, and even something as simple as walking down the street could expose a woman to harassment and abuse of all kinds.
Karachi, Pakistan, Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Indian capital Delhi come behind Cairo in the survey, conducted by Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Delhi and the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo were reported to be the worst for risk of sexual harassment, sexual violence and rape.
The figures for Delhi come despite tougher laws on sex crimes after a fatal gang rape of a woman on a bus in Delhi in 2012 which led to popular protests.
A poll conducted for the Brazilian Forum of Public Security found one in three Brazilian woman 16 or over had suffered some of form of physical, verbal or psychological violence.

Source: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-41637383

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Man, 54, remanded for rape of girl, 8

— 16th October 2017

  By Lukman Olabiyi Justice Sybil Nwaka of the Lagos State High Court Igbosere has ordered for the remand of a 54- year-old man, Ayara Micheal who allegedly defiled an 8-year-old girl in prison prison custody. The defendant will be in prison custody pending the determination of his bail application by the court. Micheal ‎who…

  •   Fresh Plateau killings: 29 victims buried in one grave

    — 16th October 2017

      From Gyang Bere, Jos The 29 victims of the assault and attack on a Plateau village Monday have been buried in a one large grave. Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen had attacked the villagers in a classroom, at primary school Nkiedonwhro, in Nkiedonwhro Village of Irigwe Chiefdom, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau…

  • Intels: Presidency plans to weaken Atiku for 2019 -Timi Frank

    — 16th October 2017

      From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Suspended Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has said that the sealing of Intels, a company belonging to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, by the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) was a ploy to weaken him politically ahead of the 2019 presidential election….

  • Court orders FG to serve charges on Senator Misau

    — 16th October 2017

          From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama District has ordered the federal government to serve on the senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isah Misau charges it preferred on him. Misau is slammed with a five count charge by the federal government bothering on…

  • Monkey Pox patient commits suicide

    — 16th October 2017

      From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A monkey pox patient has committed suicide at the Niger Delta University Teaching University,Okolobiri, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The deceased was one of the patients being managed at the isolation facility at the NDUTH and was about to be discharged before he committed suicide. A statement from…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share