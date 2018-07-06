The Sun News
ORJI KALU - HUGE LOSS

Ciroma’s death, huge loss to Nigeria, says Kalu

6th July 2018
  He was my mentor – Atiku

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the demise of former minister of Finance, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, as a huge loss to Nigeria.

Kalu, while acknowledging the contributions of the elder statesman to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria, stressed that the deceased lived a remarkable life worthy of emulation.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu extolled the virtues of the elder statesman.

“I commiserate with the Government and people of Yobe State on the passing of former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma.

“The prominent politician will be remembered for his patriotic qualities and commitment to a united Nigeria. Alhaji Ciroma served the country diligently in different capacities.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Ciroma family during this difficult time,” the former governor said.

Kalu also admonished the deceased’s family to uphold the good legacies of their patriarch and prayed for the repose of his soul. Meanwhile, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has opened up on how the late Ciroma influenced him. The former vice president said his worldview was largely influenced by early contacts and mentorship he received from Ciroma.

“A lot of what I have turned out to be in life today was as a result of the early contacts and mentorship that I had with Adamu Ciroma, who graciously offered me vacation job in my formative years”, said Atiku.

Atiku described the deceased as an astute politician, bureaucrat, technocrat and banker who served Nigeria selflessly.

According to him, Ciroma’s honesty and patriotism were among his greatest virtues, and added that the deceased left behind untainted public service record for which he would always be remembered. Atiku recalled that distinguished public figures such as Ciroma joined politics primarily motivated by the passion to serve rather than self-aggrandizement.

He said Ciroma’s honesty had earned him respect by successive governments in Nigeria and that this reputation would follow him beyond the grave.

The Waziri Adamawa also recalled that the late Ciroma was a patriotic politician who believed in unity and a just democratic order.

Meanwhile, All Progressives Congress (APC) national stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said with Ciroma’s demise, the country has lost an illustrious leader, consummate politician and accomplished public servant.

In his reaction to the death of the former PDP leader, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “Mallam Adamu Ciroma was one of the illustrious leaders this country has produced. He was a politician of note.

“You cannot but recall his days in the Second Republic National Party of Nigeria and in the People’s Democratic Party where he was one of the party’s founding fathers.

“He also made name as an experienced technocrat and skillful public servant… He was a fine man who played politics with a commitment to serve the people and change society.”

 

Share