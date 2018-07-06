Ciroma’s death, huge loss to Nigeria, says Kalu

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the demise of former minister of Finance, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, as a huge loss to Nigeria.

Kalu, while acknowledging the contributions of the elder statesman to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria, stressed that the deceased lived a remarkable life worthy of emulation.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu extolled the virtues of the elder statesman.

“I commiserate with the Government and people of Yobe State on the passing of former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma.

“The prominent politician will be remembered for his patriotic qualities and commitment to a united Nigeria. Alhaji Ciroma served the country diligently in different capacities.