Ciroma: Obaseki extols virtues, commiserates with Yobe govt, family

— 6th July 2018

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has extolled the virtues of late Adamu Ciroma, whose died at an Abuja hospital, yesterday.

Obaseki praised the late Ciroma for his contributions to Nigeria’s development and his selfless service to building a thriving country.

“I was saddened by the loss of elder statesman, Adamu Ciroma.

“Ciroma was a respected leader who rose to serve Nigeria meritoriously when the occasion demanded. This could be gleaned from the number of public offices he held and the panache with which he dispensed those roles.

Obaseki noted that “Ciroma’s role as one of the architects of modern Nigeria cannot be controverted,” and called on the youths to emulate his commitment to the Nigerian project.

“I, hereby, extend my condolences to the Government and people of Yobe State, his hometown, Potiskum, and his immediate family. I pray that God gives them the fortitude to bear this loss,” the governor said.

