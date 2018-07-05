Home / Cover / National / Ciroma, ex-CBN governor kicks the bucket
Adamu Ciroma is dead

Ciroma, ex-CBN governor kicks the bucket

— 5th July 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (1975-1977), Mallam Adamu Ciroma, is dead.

Aged 83, Ciroma, also a former Finance Minister (1999-2003) during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, was said to have passed away yesterday at the Turkish Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja after a protracted illness.

Ciroma was a major actor during the political shift from military to civilian rule in 1999 as a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Born November 20, 1934, in Potiskum, Yobe State, Ciroma was one of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) presidential aspirants who contested in the NPN presidential primary in 1979.

Ciroma was later secretary of the NPN and served at various times as Minister for Industries, Agriculture and Finance during the Shehu Shagari regime.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Aderonke Bello

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Adamu Ciroma is dead

Ciroma, ex-CBN governor kicks the bucket

— 5th July 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (1975-1977), Mallam Adamu Ciroma, is dead. Aged 83, Ciroma, also a former Finance Minister (1999-2003) during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, was said to have passed away yesterday at the Turkish Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja after a protracted illness. Ciroma was a major actor during…

  • AMBODE

    Export inflow at LFZ to hit $6b by 2020 , says Ambode

    — 5th July 2018

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode  of Lagos State, on Thursday, said the export inflow at the Lekki Free Zone (LFZ) in Ibeju Lekki area of the state is projected to hit over $6billion (about N2.159trillion) by 2020, saying it was time for Nigeria to develop sustainable roadmap to rev up export with particular focus on multi-sector products…

  • ADEOSUN

    FAAC deadlock: Buhari to decide on NNPC, says Adeosun

    — 5th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to take the next step to address the issues that led to deadlock of the last Federation Accounts and Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting, in Abuja. She disclosed this after a meeting with governors Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State,…

  • HERDSMEN

    Again, herdsmen kill 3 in Benue community

    — 5th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi At least, three persons have been reportedly killed in Tiza Village, Tombo Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area of Benue State in an early morning invasion of the area by suspected Fulani herdsmen. Daily Sun gathered from sources in the area that the invaders stormed the village at about 8:30a.m., on…

  • OPWS

    Killings: Benue leaders commend OPWS troops

    — 5th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Leaders of the Benue State socio-cultural groups under the aegis of the Mdzough U Tiv, (MUT), (INF) and Omi Ny’Igede (ONI) have commended troops of the Operation WHIRL STROKE, for their efforts at ensuring end to militant herdsmen killings in the state even as they commiserated with families of the personnel who…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  sunonlineteam@gmail.com

Share